Undefeated Wayne State to host Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday
Wayne State hosts Concordia-St. Paul Saturday evening in the final North Division matchup for the Wildcat football team at Cunningham Field in Wayne. The 'Cats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 following last week's 49-10 win at Minot State while the visiting Golden Bears bring a 0-3 mark to Wayne following a 44-23 setback at home last week to Sioux Falls.
Wayne State's Taylor captures medalist honors, sets school record at Golden Bear Classic
The Wayne State women’s golf team set four new school records on its way to a second place finish at the season-opening Golden Bear Classic held Monday and Tuesday in Minneapolis at Victory Links. The Wildcats shot a team score of 612 to finish in second place, trailing first...
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln East
The Norfolk softball team split with Lincoln East on Tuesday, winning the opener 2-0 and losing the nightcap 9-6. Norfolk- Emerson Waldow 2-4 (HR), Ava Borgman 1-4 (Dbl),. Norfolk- Payton Schnoor 2-3 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 2-4 (Dbl), Kierstyn Linn 1-2, Ava Borgman 1-4, Miley Wichman 2-4,
Tuesday's volleyball scores
Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19 Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 28-26, 25-10 Battle Creek def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24 Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 Crofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 15-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22 Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-14,...
Norfolk boys tennis competes at Papillion-La Vista invite
The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team traveled to Omaha on Monday to compete in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at the Harry S. Koch Tranquility tennis center in Omaha. The Panthers finished in 14th place in the 24-team invitational. Team scores: Lincoln East, 58; Lincoln Southwest, 39.5; Kearney, 39; Creighton Prep,...
Ochoa wins individual gold, Norfolk girls second at North Star Invite
Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa won the 5,000-meter Lincoln North Star Invitational on Thursday in a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Max Meyers of Lincoln Southwest. Meanhile, the Norfolk girls lost a close team race for the second straight week. Last week the Panthers settled for...
Norfolk TeamMates instrumental to many of our youth
The Norfolk United Way Campaign plays a huge impact on many organizations around the area. One of them is the Norfolk Chapter of the TeamMates Mentoring Program. Ron McKeever has been a mentor for 23 years. He says it’s very gratifying seeing the youth succeed. "Many of these youth...
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
Moorhead man pleads not guilty in triple homicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a couple and their unborn child last November says he’s not guilty. That was the plea Monday from Anthony Reese to all 3 counts of murder related to the shooting at a factory in North Fargo, Composite America, at 401 27th Street North. The deadly incident happened just minutes after co-workers say Reese was fired.
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Reminder Of Voter Registration Deadlines
Those planning on voting in the November 8th election have until October 21st to register. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says you can easily do this online at the Secretary of State’s website or the county’s. You can also check your registration status and make necessary changes. Pruss...
