US goes for 9 in a row in Presidents Cup, seniors to Pebble
Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 71. Television: Thursday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: United States. Series: The U.S....
Golf Glance: U.S. looks to maintain Presidents Cup dominance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1
It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
LIV Golf asking world ranking board for retroactive points
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — LIV Golf is turning up the heat on the Official World Golf Ranking, asking in a letter to Chairman Peter Dawson that its results be included retroactively in the world ranking. LIV Golf, which has 48-man fields that play 54 holes with a...
Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen excited by player options for Team Europe with one year to go
Suzann Pettersen has hailed the depth of players at her disposal for next year’s Solheim Cup and has backed Europe’s wave of rising stars to impress in Spain next September. The leading two players from the Ladies European Tour's Solheim Cup points list automatically qualify for Team Europe,...
Presidents Cup: Primer for week at Quail Hollow
Some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Presidents Cup. This event was originally planned for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Ryder Cup to be moved back a year. With that, the Presidents Cup was, as well.
Presidents Cup Friday four-ball features five new pairings for the trailing Internationals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first match of the 2022 Presidents Cup featured what was on pace to be a historic beatdown and set the table for what would follow Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele danced all over International vets Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama...
