msn.com
Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"
The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
PETS・
msn.com
Cat's Costly Antics in Owner's Kitchen Go Viral: 'Worst Nightmare'
A Maine Coon cat has left the internet in stitches after opting to use the hot water despite repeatedly being told not to by its owner. A video shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username makoandfriendsmommy, shows the cat opening the hot water tap with its paw while looking at his owner, who keeps yelling at him.
"Butter Boards" Are The Prettier (And Much Cheaper) Charcuterie Boards — And It's One TikTok Trend I Can Very Much Get Behind
Honestly, it's the most strangely soothing thing I've seen, made, and eaten in a long time...
msn.com
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
PETS・
