nrinow.news
Anderson cites achievements, experience & ongoing work on council in bid for reelection
BURRILLVILLE – In a note to voters on the upcoming General Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 Town Councilor Dennis Anderson cited his past experience and laid out his reasons for seeking for another term. “I am an engineer. Engineers solve problems. Engineers like to help,” Anderson said....
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income towards rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
Uprise RI
Trans community protests hate group meeting at Cranston Library
Around 250 members of the transgender community, alongside allies, families and neighbors, gathered to show love and support for the transgender community at the William H Hall Branch of the Cranston Public Library Monday evening. The protest was organized by a variety of groups, including TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Youth Pride Inc, Sage, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
nrinow.news
RIHA names No. Smithfield’s Cindy Stepanian finance/administrative assistant
CRANSTON – The RI Hospitality Association has announced that North Smithfield resident Cindy Stepanian has been named as its finance/administrative assistant. In her role, Stepanian will be tasked with providing administrative support to RIHA’s President/CEO Dale Venturini and Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton, assisting team members with events, meetings, team projects and other day-to-day activities, ensuring the maintenance of membership records, helping to prepare for Board of Directors meetings, and more.
GoLocalProv
Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who
Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
nrinow.news
Burrillville Farmer’s Market extends season, places 1st in RI AFM Celebration
BURRILLVILLE – It’s a weekly summer event featuring not just local produce, but also the work of artisans, community organizations, live music and more. And in 2022, the Burrillville Farmer’s Market has been extended into October following news of a first place win in the American Farmer’s Market Celebration.
Bristol ranked safest college town in US
The report's rankings were based on violent and property crime rates.
WGMD Radio
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor’s home: police
Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
DEM to spray along Route 7 for spotted lanternflies
The DEM will begin spraying insecticide along targeted portions of Douglas Pike where spotted lanternfly populations have been found.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Me and my husband are homeless; the streets are tough; we do not drink or do drugs, and we were never late on rent
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA – My husband and I are homeless. We are both disabled and in our 50s. We have been living in the woods for over a year. This is our first time being homeless due to the fact we don’t make enough for these outrageous prices. We don’t drink nor do drugs.
