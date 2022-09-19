ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor

(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Uprise RI

Trans community protests hate group meeting at Cranston Library

Around 250 members of the transgender community, alongside allies, families and neighbors, gathered to show love and support for the transgender community at the William H Hall Branch of the Cranston Public Library Monday evening. The protest was organized by a variety of groups, including TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Youth Pride Inc, Sage, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.
CRANSTON, RI
nrinow.news

RIHA names No. Smithfield’s Cindy Stepanian finance/administrative assistant

CRANSTON – The RI Hospitality Association has announced that North Smithfield resident Cindy Stepanian has been named as its finance/administrative assistant. In her role, Stepanian will be tasked with providing administrative support to RIHA’s President/CEO Dale Venturini and Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton, assisting team members with events, meetings, team projects and other day-to-day activities, ensuring the maintenance of membership records, helping to prepare for Board of Directors meetings, and more.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who

Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI

