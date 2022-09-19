Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Essence
Black-Owned Credit Union Pledges $1 Billion to Amplify Underserved Deep South Communities
Since 1994, HOPE has generated more than $3.6 billion in financing that has benefitted nearly 2 million people. Nearly half of the US Black population lives in the South, but less than 3% of philanthropic dollars are invested there. Hope Credit Union (HOPE), is aiming to make up for the...
Report for the World expands its global network of independent newsrooms
BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 —Report for the World today announced the selection of 11 new host newsrooms, an expansion of its global presence to five new countries: Mexico, Peru, Hungary, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe. Report for the World will continue to deepen its presence in its inaugural countries, Brazil, Nigeria and India.
Imperial College to shut joint research ventures with Chinese defence firms
Imperial College will shut down two major research centres sponsored by Chinese aerospace and defence companies amid a crackdown on academic collaborations with China, the Guardian has learned. The Avic Centre for Structural Design and Manufacturing is a long-running partnership with China’s leading civilian and military aviation supplier, which has...
Binance Announces New Global Advisory Board, Former Obama Advisor Among The Members
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Thursday the creation of its new Global Advisory Board, a strategic group of professionals who will counsel it on the regulatory, political and societal challenges the sector is facing. Britain’s former Minister of State for Culture and the Digital Economy Edward Vaizey, former French Treasury...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
MedicalXpress
Six lessons from South Korea's successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out
South Korea had administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people than other developed countries by the end of March 2022. A new article published in OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology presents six pivotal lessons learned from South Korea's whole-of-government approach to successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out. "The COVID-19...
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
Phys.org
On environmental issues, the city-country divide in Switzerland is smaller than often assumed
We like to perpetuate the idea of a divide in the attitudes of city dwellers and country people as part of debates on the environment, but it's simply not the reality, explains Thomas Bernauer. In fact, there is little evidence of a fundamental urban-rural disconnect in Swiss environmental policy. On...
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’
A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
coingeek.com
South Korean financial institutions may bear brunt of new US digital asset control measure
Last week, the White House unveiled a framework to control virtual currencies and prevent their misuse for money laundering and terrorism. Titled the “Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Asset,” the guide appears to target South Korean banks in a new twist. The fact sheet’s security strategy...
The five bold actions needed from the White House food summit
The White House conference is a crucial opportunity for course correction.
Abu Dhabi to Host 2nd Investopia Annual Conference in 2023
Abu Dhabi will host the second Investopia annual conference on 1 - 2 March 2023, under the theme ‘envisioning opportunities in times of change’, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005469/en/. H.E. Abdulla Bin...
Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/ Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)
BCG Investigation Explains Sustainability Values-Action Mismatch
Consumers might be loud and proud about their ‘sustainable values’ but that talk doesn’t always align with their actions, a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global study found. The management consulting giant reported that while up to 80 percent of consumers in its 19,000-person study said they are concerned about sustainability, only 1 to 7 percent pay a premium for sustainable purchases. One reason for this is growing public distrust around corporate sustainability claims, with 70 percent of the study’s respondents admitting to feeling wary of sustainability claims and commitments. Despondency is also on the rise, with only 20 percent of consumers...
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit Speech Addresses Climate Change
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Prince William addressed the ongoing fight against global warming, to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which took place in New York City. Although he could not be there in person, due to the recent passing of his grandmother, he was eager to get a word in about the importance of lowering your impact and continuing the fight against climate change.
White House conference aims to end hunger, create national strategy
Food security advocates in the United States want an assortment of federal agencies to coordinate a national response that eliminates the root causes of a basic problem that affects the health of millions of people.
REPORT: Nearly 70% of Europeans Prefer Direct Bank Transfers As Top Preferred Method to Get Paid, According to Rapyd
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) Europeans demand direct bank transfers as their most preferred method to be paid, indicating the growing need for businesses to provide fast and secure payments in consumers’ preferred payout methods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005160/en/ Source: Rapyd’s 2022 European eCommerce and Payment Methods report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global Fund gets powerful help with $18 billion funding goal
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will get some high-powered help this week to reach its $18 billion goal to fund another three years to slow the spread of these diseases.President Joe Biden will host The Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference, the public health partnership’s fundraising campaign, on Wednesday in New York. The start has been delayed by two days so that Biden, who has pledged $6 billion in U.S. government support for the fund, could attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The Global Fund and the Clinton Global Initiative, which is holding its first gathering...
