How cold and compression therapy is improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for narcotics

Physician assistant burnout, by specialty
Last year, 30.6 percent of certified physician assistants reported experiencing burnout, according to a new report from the National Commission of Certification on Physician Assistants published Sept. 20. At the same time, 70.5 percent of physician assistants said they are completely or mostly satisfied with their job, according to the...
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
13 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. This is...
Cancer death rates fall thanks to new treatments and screenings
Death rates from cancer have fallen over the past two decades, resulting in more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. — up from three million in 1971. New treatments and screenings are to thank, NBC News reported Sept. 12. A report by the American Association for Cancer...
US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says
Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
Monkeypox worsened stigma of skin conditions, experts say
People with chronic skin conditions say they've faced increased harassment and stigma amid the monkeypox outbreak, The Washington Post reported Sept. 22. In one instance this summer, Jacqueline Nguyen, 21, who has eczema, was escorted off a flight and asked to prove that the condition was not monkeypox. "I was...
Missouri hospital, physician group enter partnership
Marshall, Mo.-based Fitzgibbon Hospital will employ providers from Missouri Valley Physicians, also in Marshall, effective Jan. 2. The two organizations will share the same "management and goals," according to a Sept. 20 news release from the hospital. Combining resources is a step designed to help the entities navigate the challenges of rural healthcare.
PrairieCare begins 30-bed youth psychiatric hospital expansion
Brooklyn Park, Minn.-based PrairieCare broke ground on its inpatient pediatric psychiatric hospital expansion in the same city. The expansion will add 30,000 square feet and 30 inpatient beds, according to a Sept. 20 news release from PrairieCare. The health system estimates it will be able to care for 3,500 patients per year.
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
WHO: Deaths from noncommunicable diseases now surpass infectious diseases deaths
Heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases now outnumber infectious diseases as the "top killers globally," according to a new report from the World Health Organization. The report, "Invisible numbers: The true extent of noncommunicable disease and what to do about them," found noncommunicable diseases are responsible for nearly...
ThedaCare, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin partner to expand access to care
Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare will partner with Milwaukee-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to provide more accessible specialty care for Northeast and Central Wisconsin residents. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will bring heart and lung transplants as well as advanced heart failure treatments and services to ThedaCare...
The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR
Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research. The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date. The specialties...
Colorado's telehealth for inmates program continues to grow
Colorado's Department of Corrections telehealth program for inmates has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was primarily used for psychiatry, according to Sept. 20 reporting in GCN. The leading telehealth consultation for inmates is now cardiology; however, the program is set to expand to neurology, dermatology...
Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix,. a pharmacy director for its Platte County Memorial Hospital in...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital Announces Partnership with Clearway Health
BOSTON (Sept. 21, 2022) – Clearway Health is honored to be selected by Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) as their specialty pharmacy partner to improve medication access, adherence and clinical outcomes for patients with complex chronic conditions. “We have pledged a continued tradition of excellence to our patients and...
FDA warns against viral 'Nyquil chicken cooking challenge'
The FDA issued a warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil after a social media challenge went viral. The trend encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medications, according to a Sept. 15 release from the agency. "Boiling a medication can make it much more...
How 4 healthcare leaders are tackling diversity challenges
Emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion has proven benefits in the healthcare industry, from enhancing care outcomes to improving employee retention. However, DEI leaders still struggle to prove the initiative's importance within the sector, among other challenges. Becker's spoke with four health systems' diversity leaders about the hurdles they face. Note:...
