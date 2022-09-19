TMG Newsmaker of Week: Nicholas Barr-Mira

It was a fantasy situation for any kicker.

Three seconds left in a game in which you team is trailing by two points and you are cast in the role of hero-or goat.

So it was for UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira on Saturday in the Bruins non-conference meeting with South Alabama.

The situation was indeed dire for the heavily favored Bruins, who were losing 31-29 as the clock ticked down its final three seconds.

All Barr-Mira, a former walk on who had been awarded a scholarship by Bruins' coach Chip Kelly last month, had to do was kick a 24-yard field goal, a virtual extra point.

Still, this was a GAME WINNING or LOSING attempt.

"As a kid, as a kicker you definitely think about these moments,'' said Barr-Mira after the game. ""You want these moments. Any kicker would dream of having those moments. But in the moment all I could focus on was making that kick.

Which he did--and that is why is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week. after the Bruin's 32-31 victory.