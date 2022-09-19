ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texags.com

Looking at the Aggie offense with former A&M wideout Ryan Swope

With a new quarterback under center, Texas A&M got back in the win column last week, but the offense still sputtered. Former Aggie wideout Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on last week's show and to look ahead to Arkansas. Key notes from Ryan...
texags.com

Momentum Shifts: Prevailing in last week's 'must-win' game vs. Miami

A top-15 Miami Hurricanes football team made the trip to College Station for a nationally televised night game at Kyle Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. Nobody in the country knew what version of the Aggie football team was going to show up on the field, but what every single person inside and outside of the Texas A&M program did know was that this game was an ABSOLUTE MUST-WIN.
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
kwhi.com

BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.

A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Brian George

