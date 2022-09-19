Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texags.com
Looking at the Aggie offense with former A&M wideout Ryan Swope
With a new quarterback under center, Texas A&M got back in the win column last week, but the offense still sputtered. Former Aggie wideout Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on last week's show and to look ahead to Arkansas. Key notes from Ryan...
texags.com
Bird Kuhn recaps A&M's five-set victory at Ole Miss on TexAgs Radio
Texas A&M volleyball got off to a 1-0 start in SEC play on Wednesday night with a five-set thriller over Ole Miss in Oxford. Back from The Sip, head coach Bird Kuhn joined TexAgs Radio to talk about the win and set the stage for this weekend's matches with Tennessee.
texags.com
U-turn in 2022 relies heavily on the Aggies winning in the trenches
Executing a U-turn typically isn’t overly challenging. But anyone driving Texas Avenue on a game day — or just about any other day, for that matter — knows it can be treacherous. It requires patience, precision and focus with all of the obstacles that can cause harm...
texags.com
Momentum Shifts: Prevailing in last week's 'must-win' game vs. Miami
A top-15 Miami Hurricanes football team made the trip to College Station for a nationally televised night game at Kyle Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. Nobody in the country knew what version of the Aggie football team was going to show up on the field, but what every single person inside and outside of the Texas A&M program did know was that this game was an ABSOLUTE MUST-WIN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texags.com
Former players McCoy & Pugh react to A&M's big Week 3 victory
It's always fun to hear former Texas A&M players chime in after a big-time victory at Kyle Field. Following the Aggies' win over Miami, Jamie McCoy and Jordan Pugh joined Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer their thoughts on the Maroon & White's performance.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
Comments / 0