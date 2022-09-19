Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO