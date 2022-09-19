Read full article on original website
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact
Environmental Social Governance (ESG) may have been used first in a 2004 report titled “Who Cares Wins”, which was a joint initiative of financial institutions spearheaded by the United Nations. The thought behind ESG is that there is much value far behind financial advancement in focusing on sustainability throughout an organization. The three pillars can be defined this way:
International Business Times
EV Manufacturers Must Invest In Battery Raw Materials In Order To Make The Energy Transition Successful, Matt Fernley Urges Stakeholders
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
globalspec.com
China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030
Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Fluke releases Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 to optimize panel performance
Fluke has introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to their expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool. The SMFT-1000 features:. Industry-standard measuring – IEC compliant Category...
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
etftrends.com
Renewable Energy Providing Catalyst for Utilities Sector
The utilities sector is usually vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation – the exact scenarios investors are contending with this year. Yet, the sector is a shining star in 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to utilities stocks, entered Monday down 4.04% year-to-date, which is something to behold when the S&P 500 is down 19%.
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
solarpowerworldonline.com
SunPower releases two new power capacity sizes of SunVault energy storage system
SunPower is expanding its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5-kWh and 39-kWh SunVault. SunPower has also made design upgrades that make SunVault faster and easier to install. “Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs — some want the peace of mind that they can power...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
Westinghouse Hosts Global Government and Industry Leaders during the Inaugural 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company welcomed more than 20 government and industry leaders from around the world today to tour the AP1000 ® Plant Control Room Simulator at the company’s headquarters. Westinghouse was honored to be selected as an official site visit of the 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum being held in Pittsburgh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005972/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company welcomed more than 20 government and industry leaders from around the world today to tour the AP1000® Plant Control Room Simulator at the company’s headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)
Clean Energy Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 15 Years as Public Company, with NASDAQ Closing Bell Ringing
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE ), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, today celebrated 25 years as a business and 15 years traded on the NASDAQ (Nasdaq) stock exchange. In honor of the occasion Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy President and CEO, and the company’s board of directors rang the NASDAQ closing bell in Times Square. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005204/en/ Clean Energy President and CEO Andrew J. Littlefair is joined by Board of Directors members and company executives to celebrate 25 years in business and 15 years listed on the Nasdaq exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
TechCrunch
Enact Systems connects solar installers and customers for more efficient energy use
Enact currently claims thousands of users in more than 20 countries and says it processes $1.5 billion in projects annually. Today, the startup announced it has raised a $11.5 million Series A from Energy Growth Momentum, NB Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Olympus Capital and Alumni Venture Funds, along with angel investors.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act
The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Jaguar Land Rover and South Korean conglomerate SK Group are among the investors putting more than $300 million into Ascend Elements, a startup that aims to serve an emerging center of battery production in the Southeastern U.S. The company says it has an efficient way to turn used lithium-ion batteries into new components. Other investors include Fifth Wall, a venture investor with a clean-energy focus.
