Loveland, OH

ocj.com

Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio

Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland’s Fall leaf collection dates

Loveland, Ohio – The city’s Fall Leaf Collection schedule will begin Monday, October 10. Leaf collection is performed by a city crew using mechanical equipment similar to a vacuum cleaner. Residents are instructed to rake leaves to a place near the street or curb. City Hall says to not place leaf piles on the sidewalk, gutters, ditches, roads, or blocking fire hydrants.
LOVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties

In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
lovelandmagazine.com

Recover Out Loud Festival September 24

HAMILTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH CELEBRATES PEOPLE RECOVERING FROM SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER. Hamilton County, Ohio – The road to recovery from substance use disorder can be long and full of pitfalls. Hamilton County Public Health celebrates those in recovery with the “Recover Out Loud” festival on September 24, 10 AM until 4 PM in Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH

