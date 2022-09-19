Read full article on original website
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
ocj.com
Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio
Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland’s Fall leaf collection dates
Loveland, Ohio – The city’s Fall Leaf Collection schedule will begin Monday, October 10. Leaf collection is performed by a city crew using mechanical equipment similar to a vacuum cleaner. Residents are instructed to rake leaves to a place near the street or curb. City Hall says to not place leaf piles on the sidewalk, gutters, ditches, roads, or blocking fire hydrants.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
lovelandmagazine.com
Recover Out Loud Festival September 24
HAMILTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH CELEBRATES PEOPLE RECOVERING FROM SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER. Hamilton County, Ohio – The road to recovery from substance use disorder can be long and full of pitfalls. Hamilton County Public Health celebrates those in recovery with the “Recover Out Loud” festival on September 24, 10 AM until 4 PM in Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
lovelandmagazine.com
Learn more about Loveland’s Oktoberfest 2022 in this chat with Randi Rico WLWT
Learn more about Loveland Oktoberfest 2022 in this chat with Randi Rico WLWT who is the celebrity guest for the Stein Hoist on Saturday night (Sept 24th)! Hear more about the event and what to expect as well as a surprising record that Randi holds!
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
Fox 19
Wilmington student arrested following threat that closed schools Tuesday
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A social media threat that closed down Wilmington schools on Tuesday has led to the arrest of a juvenile. The juvenile that was arrested was a Wilmington High School student, Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady said to school staff and parents. Police did not...
Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
This weekend is full of fun activities, from the start of Halloween Haunt to the Newport Oktoberfest and Cincinnati Comic Expo.
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
WLWT 5
Oak Hills High School informs parents of threat made, police investigation; classes to continue Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Police were investigating an incident at Oak Hills High School involving a threat on social media Tuesday. School superintendent Jeff Brandt sent an alert to parents Tuesday evening, stating a threat was received on one of the school’s social media pages. The Green Township Police Department...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
