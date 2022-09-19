Read full article on original website
Sherri Johnson
Sherri Johnson, age 60, of Marianna, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at South East Health in Dothan, AL. Sherri was a lifelong resident of Marianna, FL where she was born on June 12, 1962. She graduated from Marianna High School in 1980 before attending Chipola College. Sherri retired after 35 years with the State of Florida, most of those being with the Jackson County School Board. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 30 years and dearly loved all of her church family. Sherri was a social butterfly and loved to keep up with the local news, socialize with her family and friends, and keep up with all the sporting events. Sherri loved watching her boys play baseball from a young age and her love, dedication and support led her sons to successful coaching careers where they influence other young athletes. Sherri was also was a huge Florida State Football fan and loved attending and watching all the games. Sherri will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.
Bobby R. Padgett
Bobby R. Padgett, age 84 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 20, 1937 in Atmore, AL to the late Richard Padgett and Rosa (Stuckey) Padgett. Along with his parents he is preceded in death...
Sarah Louise Chancey Dolan
Sarah Louise Chancey Dolan, of Chattahoochee, Florida, age 94, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1928, at her home in Hardee County, Florida to Edmund and Margaret Johns Chancey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William Pierce (W.P.) Dolan; son-in-law, Bill Johnson; brothers, Sam, Reid, and Lewis Chancey; sisters, Gracie McLeod, Edith Gay, Mellie Martin, and Theo Norris.
Legals 9-22-2022
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT. The Department of Environmental Protection (Department), gives notice of its intent to issue an Environmental Resource Permit (Permit No MMR_173508-003) to Arcosa Aggregates, 5160 Vermont Road, Marianna, FL 32448, to expand an existing lime rock mine by approximately 200.54 acres within a 407.29-acre property area. Within the total mine boundary, approximately 388 acres will be mined or disturbed, including expansion of the existing pits, which will result in the creation of one lake, approximately 274 acres in size.
JAIL Report for September 21,2022
Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Strikers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Dragons vs. Mustangs, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Gladiators vs. Rockets, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Regulators vs. Cheetahs, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. 11 to 13-year-old division. Hurricanes vs. Predators, 6 p.m. in Sneads. This post is brought to you by Mpact Sports.
Marianna City Soccer Schedules
Lightning vs. Panthers, 5:30 p.m. Patriots vs. Malone, 6:30 p.m. Malone vs. Cobras, 5:30 p.m. Lightning vs. Scorpions, 6:30 p.m. Giants vs. Chaos, 5:30 p.m. Sharks vs. Storm, 6:30 p.m. Midget. Cheetahs vs. Raptors, 5:30 p.m. Fire vs. Bulldogs, 5:30 p.m. Thunderbolts vs. Extreme, 6:30 p.m. Vipers vs. Malone 1,...
