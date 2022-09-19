ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyDbk_0i1OhBgz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9lhb_0i1OhBgz00
A missile landed near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant on Sept. 19, 2022.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

  • Ukraine said a Russian missile strike landed less than 1,000 feet from a nuclear power plant on Monday.
  • The facility was the country's second-largest plant, the defense ministry said.
  • Ukrainian nuclear facilities have not been immune from fighting during the seven-month-long war.

A Russian missile landed less than 1,000 feet from Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power plant, the country's military and state energy operator said on Monday.

Ukraine's defense ministry shared a video of security footage near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the country's southern Mykolaiv region, with a timestamp of 12:19 a.m. local time.

The black-and-white video appeared to show the moment the purported Russian missile struck, illuminating a dark scene with a fireball that was immediately followed by a larger second fireball.

"A missile fell 300 meters from the plant," Ukraine's defense ministry said, adding that the Kremlin's "nuclear terrorism continues" and arguing that Russia "is the threat to the whole world."

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the attack on "Russian terrorists" and said the strike landed close to the plant's reactors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a top nuclear watchdog, said later on Monday that "shelling" rather than a missile strike caused the explosion, which damaged windows at the nuclear facility and impacted three power lines.

It said the power lines impacted were not those that connected the nuclear facility to the power grid, and cited Energoatom's reporting that there were no injuries to its staff and that the plant's three reactors continued to operate.

An senior US military official told reporters Monday afternoon that the strike hit a power station near the plant and caused some damage, according to Voice of America journalist Carla Babb .

Russia began its assault on Ukraine through the contaminated zone of Chernobyl, with significant fighting repeatedly taking place near nuclear power plants despite a chorus of international condemnation. Fighting near the country's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — which is the largest in Europe and has been occupied by Russian forces since March — has, for instance, repeatedly raised alarms at watchdog agencies like the IAEA.

International inspectors have said that reckless shelling could trigger a nuclear disaster and have urged hostilities to cease.

"While we have recently focused on the urgent need for action to prevent a nuclear accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant — establishing an IAEA presence there earlier this month — today's explosion near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant all too clearly demonstrates the potential dangers also at other nuclear facilities in the country," IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement . "Any military action that threatens nuclear safety and security is unacceptable and must stop immediately."

Monday's strike near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant comes after Western intelligence warned that Russian forces are increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure as President Vladimir Putin's forces continue suffer major battlefield defeats in the face of successful Ukrainian counteroffensive moves .

Last week, for example, Russian forces fired a volley of missiles at a local hydraulic structure in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown — in what officials said was "revenge" for Ukraine's punishing military advances.

In areas from which Russian forces recently retreated, Ukrainian troops have discovered mass graves and other evidence of wartime atrocities reminiscent of scenes from the Kyiv suburbs that were liberated from Russian occupation during the spring.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 116

Allyson Murray
2d ago

I would think a bomb as close as 1000 feet would have done some structural damage. Guess they don't care if nuclear radiation is unleashed.

Reply(8)
18
Thuri Konnarik
2d ago

tit for tac if they keep it up return the same. Theirs nuclear sits well then be open game. Russia figures that they have nothing to lose so fire a shot across their BOW. Let them know that your in this game to 🏆 win.

Reply(2)
10
Glenn Fox
2d ago

Dementia Joe Biden is SO WEAK That Putin is NOT AFRAID AT ALL... PUTIN STARTS A NUCLEAR WAR, BLAME LITTLE JOEY.....

Reply(18)
24
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Ukraine War Military#Nuclear Terrorism#Nuclear Power#Russian#Ukrainian#The Defense Ministry#Kremlin
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

623K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy