Our Newest Redbirds: First-gen college student setting example for younger siblings
Growing up, Illinois State University freshman Anyiah Montgomery learned valuable lessons from her mother about responsibility, hard work, and about being more adventurous. A first-generation college student and the oldest of three, Montgomery thrived in high school while helping take care of her brother and sister and her grandmother, who suffered a debilitating stroke at a young age. She handled a lot of day-to-day duties that were difficult for her grandmother. The two continue to have a unique and close relationship. Montgomery balanced lending a loving hand to family members with working and maintaining a busy school schedule.
New interdisciplinary research initiative program announced
Illinois State University is beginning a pilot program to support interdisciplinary research and creative scholarship teams. As announced by President Terri Goss Kinzy during her September 20, 2022 State of the University address, ISU is committed to supporting teams of scholars over the next seven years. The goal of the program is to create teams to solve some of the world’s “wicked” problems, a term coined nearly 50 years ago to describe large, complicated problems.
Redbird Table Talk: How representation matters
Join fellow Redbird alumni and friends for a discussion on how representation matters. Our alumni panel will focus on how representation in the workplace, on community boards, and in organizations matters and how it can elevate the voices of underrepresented groups. When: 6-7 p.m. (CDT), Thursday, October 27. Where: From...
Special workshop connects Metcalf faculty and staff with LGBTQ+ allyship
The faculty, staff, and administrators at Thomas Metcalf School came together shortly before the start of the academic year to tackle an important question: How can they make their school a more inclusive place for their students? More than 50 of them joined a special workshop designed by the Center for Integrated Professional Development (formerly CTLT) to seek answers.
Springfield Police to present for Criminal Justice Sciences, September 22
Join the Department of Criminal Justice Sciences (CJS) and The Criminal Justice Association as we welcome officers from the Springfield Police Department. They will be discussing modern-day policing, what it’s like to be a police officer, and opportunities at the Springfield Police Department. September 22. 5–7 p.m. 244.
A match made in virtual reality
Late in December of 2021, Dr. Roy Magnuson, associate professor of music composition and creative technology in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts, reached out to Craig Jackson, director of Infrastructure Operations and Networking in the Office of Technology Solutions, about a class he was planning to teach during the first half of the spring 2022 semester. The class, titled “Exploring Creativity through Game (World) Design and Virtual Reality in the Unity Game Engine,” was one of the Honors Exploration options for the semester. Honor Explorations are noncredit, five-week learning experiences that are open to 25 Honors students from a variety of majors and years in school. The class aimed to have each student build a working VR simulation from scratch in just five weeks.
