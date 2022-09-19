TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “Excited about another opportunity. Getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team that’s always been a really good opportunity for us when we play those guys. You know I’ve got some history with those guys-- especially working together. Kevin Higgins is a guy I’ve known for a long time. He’s an assistant coach there. He coached for my dad, so we’ve got a good relationship there, and he actually coached my brother a Leigh University. Wayne Lennonburg is a guy that I coached with at Richmond. Excited about seeing them and catching up. They do a great job. They do an awesome job. Dave Clawson is a guy that actually coached my brother in college at Leigh, too, so we go way back with a lot of those guys. Just excited about this opportunity this week.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO