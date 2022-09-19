ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsonsportstalk.com

Shipley feels 'very confident' in Clemson's offense heading into Wake Forest

"We love to see it. That offensive staff puts in hours and hours of work to get the game plan, and we were able to go in tonight and execute. We still got some things holding us back so once we get those figured out I believe we can do more."
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Freshman cornerback confident, must work on technique after career-high in snaps

Without cornerbacks Sheridan Jones (injured early in the first quarter) and backup Nate Wiggins (not dressed) on Saturday, Clemson relied heavily on freshmen cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus against Louisiana Tech.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Clemson, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Streeter on Adam Randall: 'The kid is just a grinder. Works his tail off.'

"Excited about another opportunity. Getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team that's always been a really good opportunity for us when we play those guys. You know I've got some history with those guys-- especially working together. Kevin Higgins is a guy I've known for a long time. He's an assistant coach there. He coached for my dad, so we've got a good relationship there, and he actually coached my brother a Leigh University. Wayne Lennonburg is a guy that I coached with at Richmond. Excited about seeing them and catching up. They do a great job. They do an awesome job. Dave Clawson is a guy that actually coached my brother in college at Leigh, too, so we go way back with a lot of those guys. Just excited about this opportunity this week."
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

CST Radio Rewind: The "Portal Reward-al" Edition

During Tuesday's show, Swanny thinks it's important to rethink how the portal can best help players while keeping rosters intact during a season.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
ANDERSON, SC
Ousmane Sylla
FOX Carolina

Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
#Clemson Tigers#Presbyterian College#Tigers Host Presbyterian#Syracuse#Acc#Wofford 3 2
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm

Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
ELGIN, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC

