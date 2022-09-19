Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
Wake's Clawson opens press conference with condolences to the Bresee family
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch this week's videos from Clemson's time with the media! 📺. No. 5 Clemson (3-0) will face No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0) on Saturday at Truist Field in Winston Salem, NC. Wake Forest...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Shipley feels 'very confident' in Clemson's offense heading into Wake Forest
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “We love to see it. That offensive staff puts in hours and hours of work to get the game plan, and we were able to go in tonight and execute. We still got some things holding us back so once we get those figured out I believe we can do more.”
clemsonsportstalk.com
Freshman cornerback confident, must work on technique after career-high in snaps
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. Without cornerbacks Sheridan Jones (injured early in the first quarter) and backup Nate Wiggins (not dressed) on Saturday, Clemson relied heavily on freshmen cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus against Louisiana Tech.
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Streeter on Adam Randall: 'The kid is just a grinder. Works his tail off.'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “Excited about another opportunity. Getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team that’s always been a really good opportunity for us when we play those guys. You know I’ve got some history with those guys-- especially working together. Kevin Higgins is a guy I’ve known for a long time. He’s an assistant coach there. He coached for my dad, so we’ve got a good relationship there, and he actually coached my brother a Leigh University. Wayne Lennonburg is a guy that I coached with at Richmond. Excited about seeing them and catching up. They do a great job. They do an awesome job. Dave Clawson is a guy that actually coached my brother in college at Leigh, too, so we go way back with a lot of those guys. Just excited about this opportunity this week.”
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Portal Reward-al" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During Tuesday’s show, Swanny thinks it's important to rethink how the portal can best help players while keeping rosters intact during a season. If you can’t listen live from 4-6...
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
FOX Carolina
Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm
Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
Comments / 0