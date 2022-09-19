SBLive's LA City Section football rankings will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 season. Enjoy! PRESEASON RANKINGS | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 1. San Pedro Pirates (5-0)Last week: 1 Last game: 34-18 win over Dorsey Next game: Sept. 23 vs. Dymally Star running back Roman ...

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO