Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
95.3 MNC
90% of Benton Harbor water lines now safe
More than 90% of the lead water lines in Benton Harbor have now been replaced. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that more than 9 out of 10 of the lines in the city have either been replaced or confirmed to be free of lead. WSJM...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor service lines replaced, around 400 left to be completed
Over 90% of lead service lines have been replaced in the City of Benton Harbor. The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services reports that 171 service lines have been excavated over the past month and that crews have replaced lead or galvanized lines with new copper pipe. Over 4,000...
95.3 MNC
Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan
Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
95.3 MNC
Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes
The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
WNDU
Operations Manager named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The first hire has been made at a $150 million aluminum recycling plant now under construction in Cassopolis. In one year and seven days, plans call for Norway based Norsk Hydro to produce its first aluminum ingot there. Now is apparently the perfect time to add...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
95.3 MNC
Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant
The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
oilmanmagazine.com
bp Eyes Restart Through the Smoke
While working with agencies on the state and local levels, bp publicized it is still in the process of determining when the Whiting Refinery can restart after suffering a recent fire. Touted as the Midwest’s largest refinery, 440,000 potential barrels of crude coil can be produced in one day, which contributes to the 95.4 percent run capacity of the PADD 2 region where it is located. The region’s most excellent capacity utilization has been tagged at 3.997 million barrels of crude daily.
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
2 injured when pickup and box truck collide near Paw Paw
Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs claim second crown in three years
Just call them the do-or-die kids. In their second consecutive decisive Game 3 of the postseason, the High-A South Bend Cubs again rose to the occasion by slugging their way to a Midwest League crown with a 7-4 victory over Lake County in the Championship Series on Wednesday at Classic Park. It was the second league title in three seasons for the Chicago affiliate.
abc57.com
MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
