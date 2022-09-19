Toledo PFF grades: Rockets have work to do on pass blocking

Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Toledo football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

Toledo pass blocking (21.3): Right tackle Michael Bergen was injured last week, causing UT to do some shuffling along the offensive line. Nick Rosi moved from right guard to right tackle, and Lavel Dumont replaced Rosi at right guard. The shifting didn’t matter much, as UT graded out atrociously on pass blocking, which is one reason why Dequan Finn was so elusive running the ball. This is the second consecutive week that the Rockets have graded out sub-40 in pass blocking. Among the starters, only Rosi was above 50, and his grade of 61.8 wasn’t great. Everyone else was below 40.

Toledo defense (81.4): In the national statistical rankings, Toledo’s defense tumbled. But Pro Football Focus has a different take on the Rockets through analytics. They still rank UT as the nation’s No. 39 unit through three games. The strength is the rush defense, which has a grade of 89.0, fifteenth-best nationally. Tackling (72.4), pass rush (66.7), and coverage (66.5) round out the grading. The rankings are a positive sign for a defense that has proven over the past two seasons that it’s the best in the Mid-American Conference. According to PFF, that’s exactly what the Rockets are, as their closest competition is Central Michigan at No. 57.

Thomas Zsiros (75.5): The redshirt freshman wide receiver from St. John’s Jesuit had a 50-yard touchdown reception on Toledo’s first offensive series, which boosted his grade. Zsiros, who played 11 snaps, was the seventh-best run blocker. He was someone that coaches raved about last year regarding the future, and through three games, he’s shown glimpses of why they like him so much.

Rourke Freeburg (74.8): This is the second straight week Freeburg, a transfer linebacker from Arizona, has graded out well. His stats have come against backups late in the second half, but he’s still making plays. Last week against Massachusetts, Freeburg had nine tackles. He followed up with three tackles, including one tackle for loss, against the Buckeyes. Desjuan Johnson had the highest grade among starters with a 72.7.