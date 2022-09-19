Read full article on original website
Devs show what in-development games look like after GTA 6 leak
Over this past weekend, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked, with 90 videos showing off in-development builds of the highly anticipated open-world game. Obviously, many aspects of these videos looked incomplete, which caused some people to immediately judge the final quality of the game, engage in lots of angry discourse, and reveal that they don’t quite understand how game development works.
Sega is putting all of its chips on the table with Sonic Frontiers
Back in May, I wrote about how Sonic Frontiers miraculously avoided the controversial Sonic Cycle by keeping updates dry between its first teaser trailer and its official announcement trailer at The Game Awards last year. Now the game is less than two months away from release, and with the reveal of four more trailers, two alternative rock songs taking us back to 2007 (Vandalize by One OK Rock and I’m Here by To Octavia’s Merry Kirk-Holmes), and Super Sonic making his triumphant return at the Tokyo Game Show, Sega seems confident that it will be a big deal for the franchise. Hell, I’m feeling more confident about this game than I ever felt for some of its predecessors. And that’s saying something.
Dragon Quest Treasures shows off monster-catching gameplay
Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off that features younger versions of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It gives us the first in-depth look at what playing this game is really like. In Dragon Quest...
How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage
You don’t need Eagle Vision to spot the best way to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Simply head over to the official Ubisoft store page for the game, where you can select your platform (PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC), whether you want it physically or digitally, and your edition of choice. You will be taken directly to that platform’s storefront or have it shipped from Ubisoft directly.
The best special weapons in Splatoon 3
While Splatoon has always walked its own path in terms of weapons, opting for more family-friendly firearms like ink pistols, paint buckets, and giant rollers, most serve a similar purpose to the arsenal you’d find in other competitive shooters. You will equip your main and sub-weapons for either close-, mid-, or long-range encounters, with the added wrinkle of also wanting to be able to cover a lot of ground area as well. Where things get interesting, in both Splatoon 3 and more traditional shooters, is when ultimate or special weapons are added into the mix.
Instagram is building a ‘nudity protection’ tool for your DMs
Instagram’s latest push to give users more control over what they see in the popular photo and video sharing app, may also include what users see in their DMs as well. On Wednesday, The Verge reported that Instagram was working on a new (optional) tool that would hide unwanted nude photos sent to users via DMs. The still-in-development feature was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted a screenshot of the tool on Twitter.
OnePlus 11 Pro leaked specs predict a zooming disappointment
OnePlus is apparently having a hard time putting a lid on leaks exposing its upcoming flagship. Days after rumored 3D schematic renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro popped up online, leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles) has shed some light on the OnePlus 11 Pro’s core specifications. It’s a usual flagship affair from top to bottom, but there are a few interesting bits to unpack.
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 1 quests and how to complete them
It’s the start of a brand new season of Fortnite, and of course, it comes with plenty of challenges to complete. During Chapter 3, Season 4, players have access to a fresh set of quests, many of which require you to visit specific areas of the map. You’ll also need to utilize some of the new seasonal features, so make sure you spend a little time getting used to the new locales and Chrome mechanics.
Deathloop, Valheim and more lead Xbox Game Pass mid-month update
The slate of games coming to Game Pass for the last half of September has been fully revealed. While there aren’t many surprises this time around, September will add some heavy hitters in the form of Deathloop, Valheim, and the 1.0 release of Grounded. Xbox released the full lineup...
Nvidia DLSS 3 predicts frames to deliver next-level gaming performance
Nvidia has just announced DLSS 3 at its GeForce Beyond event, a new generation of its deep learning super sampling technology that will be available on next-gen Nvidia RTX 40-Series graphics cards. DLSS 3 is a new AI that predicts entire frames instead of just pixels. This time around, it...
The Windows 11 2022 update is what we should have seen from the start
Windows 11 is getting its first major update since it launched last year, and it brings a lot of new features. From tabs and Task Manager to a built-in video editor, Windows 11 is starting to take shape; it just took us a year to get here. If you don’t...
Intel’s CEO has great news about Arc Alchemist graphics
Gamers, there is good news about Intel Arc Alchemist. It comes in the form of reassurances that the Intel Arc A770 graphics cards are basically ready for retail, and they come from none other than Intel’s own CEO, Pat Gelsinger. “We are now getting first batch of A770 cards...
Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more
Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more. The revamped game library is the most notable change you’ll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you’re subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.
The Windows 11 2022 Update has officially launched — here’s how to install it
The Windows 11 2022 Update is available to the public as of today as the first major update since Microsoft introduced its Windows 11 last year. The update is also known as Windows 11 version 22H2 and is available for both Windows 11 devices and those currently running Windows 10. Though Microsoft says the update will have a phased rollout, Windows users should be able to begin checking for the downloadable update immediately.
