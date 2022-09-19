When it comes to having pets, dogs and cats are typically the go-to for most people. Sure, there are those who will have the random pet snake or maybe a rabbit, we have a bearded dragon along with two cats and a dog at my house, but what if you're thinking something a little outside the conventional pet box? Perhaps something a little bigger? Something a little more, "exotic," if you will? If that's the case, I've got good news. There are several animals defined as exotic by the state of Indiana that are perfectly legal for you to own, but there is a small catch.

