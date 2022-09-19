ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, grandmother take pleas in child death

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 2 days ago

Two years after the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble, whose body was found in a swimming pool after an extensive search, the child’s mother and grandmother pleaded guilty to charges related to his death.

The mother, Dajnae Cox, 28, entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to attempted child endangering, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. She faces a total of up to 30 months in prison, as well as a potential fine of $7,500.

In exchange for entering a guilty plea, the state reduced Cox’s original charge of child endangering, a third-degree felony, to attempted child endangering. The state also agreed not to file a third-degree felony tampering with evidence charge.

The grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, 52, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. Ms. Johnson’s charge was amended from what was originally a fifth-degree felony. She faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Judge Ian B. English of Lucas County Common Pleas Court set sentencing for Nov. 14. Both women will remain out on bond until sentencing.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor John Weglian said that Ms. Johnson’s charges were significantly lesser than Cox’s because Ms. Johnson was “less culpable than the mother was.”

Young Noble was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in September, 2020. The search for the child went on for five days before his body was recovered from the pool, which had already been searched several times by volunteers and officials.

Even with the case technically resolved in court, Mr. Weglian said he still couldn’t explain what really happened that fateful morning.

Young Noble was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2020, from the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive by his mother and grandmother. The toddler reportedly vanished from a third-floor apartment shared by the two women. The apartment’s only outdoor exit was through a window.

Mr. Weglian said that Cox told police that she had fed her son breakfast, including a serving of pineapple, that morning at about 9:30 a.m. Less than three hours later, the child was reported missing.

“When the police responded, Ms. Cox provided the police with a statement that she believed the child had fallen out of a window in the bedroom of the apartment, and claimed the child had not left the apartment at all that morning,” Mr. Weglian said. “That statement was false.”

Mr. Weglian said a neighbor in the apartment complex reported seeing young Noble in close proximity to the complex’s pool at about 11 a.m.

“His body was found, albeit five days later, in that swimming pool,” he said. “The story provided by Ms. Cox was fabricated to absolve her of responsibility for her failure to care for her child properly.”

That morning at about 10:30 a.m., Cox left the apartment to take out the trash, claiming that she had locked the door behind her. When she returned about 11 a.m., the same time a neighbor spotted the child by the pool, Cox went onto the balcony to smoke a marijuana cigarette for about 45 minutes.

When she re-entered the apartment at noon, Cox noticed her son was missing.

“The mother of this child failed to render due care, failed to lock the door when she left the apartment, and the child escaped,” Mr. Weglian said. “The child, according to the mother, loved the swimming pool. The child managed to get into that swimming pool and drowned.”

The neighborhood pool where young Noble’s body was found was surrounded by a locked fence, which property management had to unlock for crews during the search. Hundreds of volunteers helped to try and locate the child, who was autistic and nonverbal.

“One fireman used a hook and searched the pool and found nothing,” Mr. Weglian said. “That doesn’t mean the body wasn’t there, it may mean that he missed the body. Fortunately, they searched the pool five days later again and they found him.”

Mr. Weglian said that when young Noble’s body was found, he was wearing the same clothes he was last seen in five days earlier.

After an autopsy, the Lucas County Coroner said that young Noble’s body showed no signs of injury or trauma and only very early signs of decomposition. However, the coroner did find undigested pineapple in the boy’s stomach, which Mr. Weglian said should have been digested within four hours of consumption.

The boy’s cause of death was inconclusive, though a contributing cause was submersion in water.

Mr. Weglian said that the story Cox originally told about the child falling out a window was entirely false. The area where he would’ve fallen was more than a 16-foot drop, and the child would have hit an air conditioning duct on the way down.

“The story which she came up with, in so far as the child falling out of the window, was essentially a complete fabrication,” he said. “There were no indications of any impressions on the ground where the child would have landed.”

Comments / 15

Anthony Woods
2d ago

I hope y'all protest on this for more time I don't care if they did it accidentally they covered it up and they put that boy in the pool afterwards they should at least get 15 years a piece

Reply
15
David May
2d ago

30 months for murder. Justice system fails us again...... We need to hold the courts responsible for these people they let walk from real crimes smh God bless that little man🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply
9
Sonya Wilson
2d ago

you should listen to the 911 call you can definitely hear her saying she killed him. I don't know why they don't have voice experts use that to convict them.

Reply(1)
6
