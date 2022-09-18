Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
SJU Golf’s Schuler Earns MIAC Weekly Award
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's junior Blake Schuler (Waconia, Minn.) was named the MIAC Men's Golf Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Schuler registered Sunday's best round, a 2-under par 70, to claim his first collegiate tournament win with a two-round score of 141 (-3) as Saint John's won its fall invitational by 11 shots.
gojohnnies.com
2022 J-Club Hall of Honor Class: Fred Cremer '67
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - Fred Cremer '67 didn't do a lot of talking on the football field. In fact, his former teammates describe the Saint John's University All-American offensive and defensive lineman as the strong, but silent type. "Oh, he was totally silent," recalls John Ford, a fellow member of the...
lptv.org
Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson
It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
fox9.com
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
lptv.org
Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints
Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
thriftyminnesota.com
Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze 2022 – Discount Admission!
Enjoy the largest corn maze in Minnesota along with a pumpkin patch, a sunflower field, weekend hayrides, food trucks, a fall marketplace, and more at the 2022 Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze!. It’s time for fall fun, and I’m especially excited to bring my kids to the largest corn...
hometownnews.biz
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors. This is the full video of the tractor parade at the 2022 Pioneer Days held north of Albany, Minnesota. This year’s parade featured Ford tractors, trucks, cars, and implements, along with other brands of classic tractors and...
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
krwc1360.com
MN Court of Appeals Upholds MDH Action Against Buffalo, Merrifield Bars for COVID Rules Violation
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the authority of the Minnesota Department of Health to enforce restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars and retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo, along with the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, Minnesota had filed an appeal...
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
fox9.com
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
twincitieslive.com
Beyond the Scale: Janel’s Story
Janel Gorowsky from Andover use to run marathons. Now, after losing 30 pounds with Livea Weight Control Center, she’s back and ready for any challenge. Call 855-GO LIVEA or click here to get started and get your first 8 weeks free.
boreal.org
Second DNR confiscated equipment auction set for Oct. 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 20, 2022. The DNR is holding the second of two confiscated equipment auctions this year on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auction will be held online at www.hillerauction.com. The list of items to be sold is on the website. The bidding catalog...
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
fox9.com
Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges
(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
