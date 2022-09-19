Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock County Fair begins today
The annual Hancock County Fair is scheduled to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 21-24, at the Fairgrounds in the Kiln. “This year’s fair will be bigger and better than ever,” Hancock County Tourism Bureau Executive Director Myrna Green said this week. There will be livestock exhibits, carnival rides,...
WLOX
Former WLOX Meteorologist Tommy Richards helps us celebrate our 60th Anniversary
Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. It was an emotional service to remember fallen heroes on Thursday. Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The fall Growing Like Weeds pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the...
WLOX
Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week. The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.
ourmshome.com
The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend
One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
WLOX
NCBC Gulfport honors fallen heroes with Bells Across America ceremony
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was an emotional service to remember fallen heroes on Thursday. The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport was host to a Bells Across America ceremony. During the observance, which was first held in September 2015, the names of 80 fallen heroes were read while a...
WLOX
Move to Learn gets Gulfport students on their feet
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are...
WLOX
Diamondhead gives kayakers 'Paddle Paradise' to look forward to
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are...
WLOX
Harrison County honors Veterans lost to suicide
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, community leaders, veterans and others came together to Stand the Watch in order to bring awareness to Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. “We want to share with our community and bring awareness to veteran suicide,” said Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Julia Richardson. “That’s 22 veterans a day. When you put that in perspective, that’s one suicide every 65 minutes, and those are veterans...it is a very emotional experience to see a flag-draped coffin and take all that in.”
WLOX
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis...
brproud.com
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
WLOX
Gulfport woman earns GED at 90 years old
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” she told WLOX. Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade. Looking back on her...
WLOX
Wiggins approves entertainment district
Coach Larry Calhoun gets everyone up for Move to Learn. He's been doing this for 10 years with help from the Bower Foundation and the State Department of Education. Tonight will remain calm, but warm and humid. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Summer just will not give up! Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hardly any rain is expected, but some will see a few isolated showers. Most of us will see more sunshine. Fall officially begins after sunset at 8:03 PM on Thursday, but it won’t feel like it. Temps will only drop into the low to mid 70s by Friday morning. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep a tight grip on South Mississippi over the next day or so. By Friday and especially Saturday, the high pressure will start to weaken allowing our temps to drop back into the the low 90s. But that is still above average and hot. We will also see few more scattered showers possible. A front looks like it could bring some relief next week, but all eyes will be focused on the tropics as Invest 98 L is forecast to head toward the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.
WLOX
New Pascagoula cannabis facility anticipates city’s green light
It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago.
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
WLOX
“This year has been bigger than ever” | Mississippi Songwriters Festival reaches its finale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In small spaces, the relationship between musician and audience is magical. This is especially true at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival. “In Mississippi, they can be themselves,” said Scott Stradtner of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “They get to communicate and work with people they don’t normally get to do that with, and they’re able to come perform to an accepting audience in great venues like we have in Ocean Springs.”
WLOX
Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries
The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Financial Strategist Mitch Kramer on inflation and what's next for the economy. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT. |. It seems...
WLOX
Downtown Gulfport parking ordinance debate continues
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You can’t miss the signage. Parking is limited to two hours in downtown Gulfport Monday through Friday. The ordinance has been in place for years, but now the city is stepping up enforcement. That’s making life and business hard for Hannah O’Keefe, owner of 13th...
WLOX
New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible
The new book "Squall in the Gulf" takes us back in time to the Roaring Twenties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tori and Chet dive into the world of entertainment and they may be putting a magical spell on you. Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WLOX
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
WLOX
Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing overcrowding; it’s a story we have reported throughout the summer. Animal control officers are experiencing issues with animal population numbers firsthand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come...
