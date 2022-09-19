ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
101.9 The Bull

Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo

Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
101.9 The Bull

Canyon is One of the Safest Cities in Texas

Canyon is a great city to live in, it has a very small-town feel, with some big city flair. It's a great place to live, raise a family and get a university degree. Canyon, Texas is home to West Texas A&M University, (OK Buffs, Let me see your WT). This makes Canyon the perfect college town. It has all the great amenities any college kid needs, and everything it doesn't have they are just 10 minutes away from the big city of Amarillo.
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
98.7 The Bomb

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
101.9 The Bull

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials clarify on not authorizing petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the city of Amarillo, provided more information Wednesday on why the recent referendum petition surrounding the Civic Center funding ordinance was not able to be authorized by her office. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, the city announced Monday that the petition seeking to overturn […]
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

