The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
