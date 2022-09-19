Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tspr.org
New hospital search could take year in Keokuk
It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
muddyrivernews.com
Adrian ‘not recommended’ for retention by local bar members
QUINCY — Circuit Court Judge Robert Adrian was not recommended for retention by those who responded to a poll conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). As it is done before every judicial retention vote, the questionnaire was sent to attorneys in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which consists of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike, and Schuyler counties. There were 49 bar members who chose to weigh in on Adrian’s qualifications.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy School Board approves $96 million budget
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board unanimously approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the school district. The budget calls for spending $96.1 million with revenues topping the $100 million mark for the first time in district history, thanks to an increase in federal dollars. So if this year’s...
muddyrivernews.com
Construction date for $5.4 million library in Mount Sterling should be set soon
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — All the money has been raised for a new library to be built in Mount Sterling, and a date to start construction should come soon. The Mount Sterling Public Library was formed in 1915, and it moved to a converted hardware store at 143 W. Main in Mount Sterling in 1967. Now the Brown County Public Library serves all the county’s citizens and will soon have a new $5.4 million home. It will be built one block south of Main Street at 106 SW Cross, site of the former 666 Hotel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
National Farm Safety and Health Week: Safety no accident, says family of tractor rollover victim from Taylor, Mo.
PIctured are members of the Griesbaum family including photographer Lacey Miller, who is seated in the front row. A permanent exhibit in the Missouri Farm Bureau building at the state fairgrounds features a tractor retrofitted with a rollover protection device and a looped video telling the story of Marion County farmer Ralph Griesbaum. A memorial fund established by Griesbaum’s family paid for the exhibit. | Photo courtesy of Lacey Miller.
muddyrivernews.com
Issue about holiday pay creating stalemate in contract negotiations between city, police union
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a complaint Sept. 14 with the Illinois Labor Relations Board against the city of Quincy. The city responded two days later by filing a petition for...
muddyrivernews.com
Well-traveled manager wants to improve reliability of air service at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Chuck Miller grew up in Ohio, spent 29 years in Alaska and has held positions all over the world. He’s spent the last six months as an airfield manager for a U.S. Army installation while living with his wife, his daughter and four granddaughters in Copperas Cove, Texas. He will start a new job Monday as the manager of Quincy Regional Airport.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Richard L. Palmer and Therese A. Palmer of Pittsfield sold a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Bailey’s chances and JustTasking
Ashley asks what Darren Bailey’s chances really are to become Illinois’ next governor and she chats with Jarid Jones about his local business ventures, including JustTasking and Quincy Axe Company. Harvey’s, Instant Replay, The Abbey, Utopia, Quincy Discount Warehouse and The Liquor Booth bring you The Daily Muddy....
muddyrivernews.com
Car seat check event set for Saturday morning at Central Fire Station
QUINCY — Every day in Illinois, thousands of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their age and size, most are not —∏ if they are buckled up at all. Adams County...
muddyrivernews.com
One-mile walk on Saturday to benefit Connect Child and Family Solutions
QUINCY — Connect Child and Family Solutions will hold a one-mile walk from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, at Bob Mays Park to raise awareness and support for the foster community. As the need for support grows in the foster care community, Connect Child and Family Solutions strives to expand. Participation in the walk can help to support their cause and mission to meet the needs of children and families.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Kidzpacks
Jessica Dedert talks about the volunteer group that puts together thousands of meals a week for kids in the Quincy Public School system. And QU President Brian McGee tells us why he believes the school’s enrollment took a big jump this year. Liquor Booth, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, Harvey’s,...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal looking at allowing businesses to lease parking spots
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a downtown business owner asked to lease two parking places in a lot near her business, the Hannibal City Council directed City Manager Lisa Peck to survey downtown business owners to get their opinions on the idea. At Tuesday night’s meeting, City Attorney James Lemon...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy University homecoming activities begin Thursday with parade
QUINCY — Quincy University will host its annual homecoming weekend Sept. 22-25, with numerous events planned for alumni, students and the community. Festivities kick off on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the homecoming parade, pep rally and the annual balloon glow event. Weekend events include favorites like the Chuck French...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on Workers’ Rights Amendment to build stronger economy for working people
As someone who was born and raised in Quincy, there’s no doubt we need to do more to strengthen the middle class in our community and across Illinois. We need to maintain our right to create better-paying jobs with healthcare, benefits, and respect in the workplace – especially as costs go up on everything across the board. Illinois voters have an opportunity this November to build a stronger economy for everyone by passing the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which guarantees that workers in Illinois have the freedom to come together to bargain for higher pay, more safety protections and better working conditions.
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
muddyrivernews.com
Union Street in Hannibal to close Monday for stormwater project
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Union Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Sept. 26. Barriers will be located at O’Fallon Street and West Terrace Street to designate the closed section of Union Street Local residents can access their driveways from West Terrace Street. The Union Street Stormwater...
muddyrivernews.com
Rotary Club to hold ninth annual Oktoberfest street festival on Saturday
QUINCY — The Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with three high-energy bands. Admission is free from noon-10 p.m. in the German historic district outside of Dick Brothers Brewery on York Street between Ninth and 10th. Beer trucks from major local distributors will be offering dozens...
muddyrivernews.com
Koetters ready to start family, won’t run for second term on Quincy Park Board
QUINCY — Nathan Koetters says he won’t run for re-election to the Quincy Park Board during the April 2023 election. Koetters, who is turning 40 this week, will serve just one term after he was elected to fill one of three open seats in April 2019. He thought one term was plenty, and he’s ready to start a family after marrying Ashley Strieker in June.
Comments / 0