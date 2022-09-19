As someone who was born and raised in Quincy, there’s no doubt we need to do more to strengthen the middle class in our community and across Illinois. We need to maintain our right to create better-paying jobs with healthcare, benefits, and respect in the workplace – especially as costs go up on everything across the board. Illinois voters have an opportunity this November to build a stronger economy for everyone by passing the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which guarantees that workers in Illinois have the freedom to come together to bargain for higher pay, more safety protections and better working conditions.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO