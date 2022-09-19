Read full article on original website
Lena Brewing Company Hosting “Canine Costume Contest”
What do you get when you mix dogs and beer, two of the best things on the planet? You get a fun and involving contest going on now at Lena Brewing Company in Lena, IL!. You've got a little over a week left to enter your dog in Lena Brewing Company's "Canine Costume Contest." Through Friday, September 30th, LBC will be accepting photo submissions of dogs in their Halloween best! Each photo will be displayed on a jar in Lena Brewing's taproom, where customers can vote for which pup they think is best dressed!
13 Competitors, 15,000 Wings, and Spallaball in Farley, IA
What do you get when you combine live music, Wiffle ball and volleyball, a dunk tank, kidfest, and 15,000 chicken wings?. That's easy, the 8th Annual Wingfest sponsored by the Westen Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club! .A huge community fundraiser will take flight this Saturday, September 24th in Farley, Iowa. it's a day filled with fun for the entire family. Kids' entertainment starts at 10:30. And it just gets better from there including the elementary kids singing the National Antem at 11 am.
Classic Revival Car Show This Saturday (Sept 24) in Dyersville, IA
Are you looking to squeeze in one more car show before the classics are put in storage for the winter? You're in luck. There's a big car show this weekend in Dyersville, IA. It's the Classic Dreams Car show. This Saturday's car show takes place in Dyersville on 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue from 1 pm till 4 pm. Admission is FREE.
Annual River Rodeo in Dubuque-Take 2
If you missed the 18th annual River Rodeo at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Horse Arena back in May you're in luck. There's a 2nd rodeo this year and their calling it 18th Annual +1. The rodeo committee has decided to move the rodeo from it's usual date in May to...
Happy Joes to Award $50,000 to Children With Disabilities.
After Happy Joe's locations in Maquoketa, Iowa and East Dubuque have closed. then, hearing last week that Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed for bankruptcy in early September, Read more on that HERE. It's nice to report some good news about Happy Joe's. Happy Joe’s Pizza...
Peosta seeking $475K from Dubuque County for park amenities & trail
According to a story from the Telegraph Herald; the City of Peosta leaders asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for $475,000 toward a project to create basic amenities at Kelly Oaks Park. This is part of a larger plan for trail connectivity between parks. Full plans involve a community trail system connecting six public spaces, with the system then being connected to Heritage Trail.
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Big Apple Bagels Hosting Annual “Stocktoberfest” Next Month
Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
TV Star Tony Danza to Perform Homecoming Show at U of Dubuque
Tony Danza starred first as Tony Banta, the affable part-time boxer and cab driver on the hit television comedy Taxi. The show and cast won accolades and awards over its successful five-season run. Then came the memorable character Tony Micelli, a former baseball player, housekeeper, and single father on the...
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
Annual Breakfast at Camp Courageous Near Monticello, Iowa
As a kid growing up in Cascade, Iowa, I can remember attending this annual breakfast. The folks were always friendly and the food was great. If you've never been to Camp Courageous, this Sunday would be a great day to stop by. The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open...
Kennedy Mall Welcomes Brand New Consignment Store
Oxford Dictionary defines a consignment store/shop as "a store that sells secondhand items (typically clothing and accessories) on behalf of the original owner, who receives a percentage of the selling price." On September 1st, Dubuque's very own Kennedy Mall welcomed a consignment store of their own in Maker's Market. A...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque
A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
Phoenix Theatres Has the Most Comfortable Seat(s) in Town
I can't believe I moved to Dubuque, IA six months ago and still have yet to write about Phoenix Theatres, one of two premier multiplexes in the area. Those who know me personally know I'm at the movie theater every weekend, sometimes two or three times. With that in mind,...
Dubuque Middle School Consolidation is Coming-Get Details Thursday Sept 22nd
In April of this year, the Dubuque School Board voted to approve a goal of moving to a two middle school model by fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two public high schools. Here's your chance to hear what the Board has been discussing.
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
