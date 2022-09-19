Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while running from arrest
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect after he rammed a patrol car while attempting to flee. Police say they contacted Xavier Felder-Thomas, 25, on Tuesday, unaware he had numerous warrants for his arrest related to charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapon offenses. Longview P.D. said about the time officers learned Felder-Thomas was a wanted and potentially armed fugitive, he started his car and attempted to flee.
‘This was a massive effort’: PPB sergeant details recovery of 7-year-old girl
The girl was found about 10 minutes after an Amber Alert was sent out.
987thebull.com
Suspect Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old in Portland’s Old Town district on Monday afternoon. 43-year-old Spencer Meng allegedly claimed the girl was his daughter and attempted to take her at Northwest 1st and Davis around 2:30pm. He’s accused of threatening to stab...
987thebull.com
Police Unit In Portland’s Old Town Reestablished Amidst Spike In Crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler on Tuesday morning announced a dedicated 7-member police unit to patrol the Old Town neighborhood of NW Portland, an area of the city that has seen nearly 950 crimes reported in the first seven months of the year and seven homicides. The Mayor...
987thebull.com
Monday Night Shooting Leads To Portland’s 67th Homicide Of 2022
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the area of Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and identified a crime scene but did not find a victim. At 7:51 p.m., a hospital notified police a person had arrived at the ER by private vehicle and had been shot. That person died.
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
kptv.com
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
kptv.com
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
kptv.com
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim
The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
clayconews.com
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier...
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
987thebull.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder
Portland, Ore — A 17-year-old male wanted in connection with a shooting investigation taken into custody on Saturday, September 17. The arrest comes after a team from officers and detectives from multiple agencies served warrants at various locations. Portland Police officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting...
kptv.com
1 dead after Forest Grove weekend shooting; suspect in custody
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is investigating after a weekend shooting left one person dead. Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots near a home. Once on scene, police found a person dead with multiple...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
thereflector.com
Woodland man accused of shooting handyman
A Woodland man faces assault and unlawful firearms possession charges after he allegedly shot a man in July who performed work for him. Joseph Ralls, 82, was scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Clark County Superior Court on Sept. 20. He faces charges of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
