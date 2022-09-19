Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
City approves $3.2 million Bayfront Park splash pad
With a new budget reflecting the return of a previously removed shade structure, the Sarasota City Commission on Monday approved replacing the splash pad and playground at Bayfront Park. The centerpiece of the $3.22 million playground renovation is the splash pad, which will be new from below the ground up....
Longboat Observer
City development plan amendments OK'd to address housing shortage
For four of five Sarasota City commissioners, decades of talking about the looming, and now occurring attainable/affordable housing crises is long enough. During Monday’s nearly 11-hour meeting, which began with debate resulting in City Manager Marlon Brown requesting a vote of confidence, commissioners approved by 4-1 votes the first reading of four of five ordinances to amend the city’s comprehensive plan. The no votes were cast by Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch, who sided with citizens charging that the process is being rushed to approval prior to this fall’s general election and lacked adequate public input.
Longboat Observer
Town enters agreement for GMD roundabout, initially approves budget
The Town Commission last week entered an agreement with Manatee County to begin working toward construction of the roundabout at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Since the project’s start in October 2021, design is about 65% complete. The design, permitting and construction documents are expected to be complete in November.
Longboat Observer
Site work is underway for SRQ airport expansion, upgrade projects
Although much of the work is hard to spot from the outside, expansion work at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is already underway. That’s what Scott Beck, division manager of DeAngelis Diamond, the project’s general contractor, told members of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board during its August meeting. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota City Commission talks affordable housing options
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota City Commission discussed a plan Monday that would create a new zoning classification providing incentives for developers to increase the amount of affordable housing within the city limits. The new classification, in essence, would allow developers to increase the density of homes in a...
Longboat Observer
County committee to recommend land for acquisition, conservation
Staff of the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee said they are diligently working toward utilizing the $50,000 in funds they were provided by the Conservation and Parks Projects Referendum passed in November 2020. Responsibilities of the largely volunteer-staffed committee, which was established in 1993, have always included offering conservation...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota officials to consider a Tesla expansion
Tesla is on its way to expanding in Sarasota. Sarasota County officials and documents confirmed a special exception petition for a new Tesla facility was recommended for approval on Aug. 4. The petition will be considered by the Sarasota County Commission on Oct. 11. Tesla, an electric vehicle company owned...
Longboat Observer
Longboat plans flooding projects with final ARPA funding
Longboat Key received the second half of American Rescue Plan Act funds Aug. 15, which the Town Commission officially adopted into the town’s budget last week. ARPA was signed into law March 11, 2021, providing $350 billion to state and local governments. The town was awarded $3,654,228 and received the first half of the funds in September 2021.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands leaders in opposition over winter festival request
Now that St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot tree for the holidays, the circle’s Business Improvement District leadership wants to take the season's celebration to the next level with a companion festival. Tom Leonard, the St. Armands BID chair, appeared before Sarasota City Commission on Monday seeking...
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Longboat Observer
Code enforcement, citation changes initially approved by town
Changes in the way town code violations are reported and handled could be on the way. Following initial approval last week, Town Commissioners are expected to again discuss the package of changes in a public hearing on Oct. 3. A vote to approve then will set the new plan in motion.
Longboat Observer
Quay property tops sales at $6.1 million
A condominium in Block 6 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Catherine Stark, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 1405 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Charles Premone, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.1 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $4,212,600 in 2021.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch seeks new security provider
The Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority is shopping for another security provider. Tom Merrell, director of operations for the Inter-District Authority, said the IDA has received complaints about the in-person security at the Lakewood Ranch neighborhood gates and at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. Currently, security is provided by the Tactical Services...
Longboat Observer
School District of Manatee County hosts groundbreakings at Lakewood Ranch High, Freedom Elementary
A new addition to Lakewood Ranch High School has been a long time coming. Five years after the School Board of Manatee County initially approved an addition to the school in 2017, Dustin Dahlquist, the principal of Lakewood Ranch High, was able to stick a shovel in some dirt and be a part of the addition’s groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 22.
Longboat Observer
Rosedale residents struggle with Lena Road extension
When you want to appreciate the master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch, you only have to look for nearby areas that, well, aren’t quite as master-planned. Of course that is to be expected because most areas don’t start with 50 square miles all controlled by the same company. Those...
Longboat Observer
Ringling Estates property tops sales at $3.24 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Janes Browning Van Meter, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the home at 424 N. Washington Drive to Watermark Properties LLC for $3.24 million. Built in 1974, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2015.
fox13news.com
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park
BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: September 22
Becky Edwards took this close up photo of a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
