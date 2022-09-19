For four of five Sarasota City commissioners, decades of talking about the looming, and now occurring attainable/affordable housing crises is long enough. During Monday’s nearly 11-hour meeting, which began with debate resulting in City Manager Marlon Brown requesting a vote of confidence, commissioners approved by 4-1 votes the first reading of four of five ordinances to amend the city’s comprehensive plan. The no votes were cast by Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch, who sided with citizens charging that the process is being rushed to approval prior to this fall’s general election and lacked adequate public input.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO