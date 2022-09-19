ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

ladailypost.com

LAPS Board Holding Hybrid Meeting Thursday Sept. 22

The Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board will meet in-person 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pinon School, 90 Grand Canyon Dr., White Rock and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 22, 2022 Board Meeting Agenda. Find the...
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Haval: Food Insecurity In Los Alamos

In Debra Tousley’s article of Sept. 16, 2022 (Link), concerning food insecurity, she gave us lots of information about food insecurity and things you can do to help. But I don’t think she realized that we have need right here in Los Alamos, and that there are ways that the citizens of Los Alamos are already reaching out to those in need.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

N3B Awards Subcontracts To Three Small Businesses To Support Environmental Remediation At Los Alamos

A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at LANL. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Courtesy/DOE. DOE News:. As...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Española Valley Arts Festival Sept. 24 & 25

ESPAÑOLA —The 37th Annual Española Valley Arts Festival (EVAF) honoring its handmade history takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Plaza de Española Convento. The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

County Customer Service Fair Is back For 2022

In appreciation for their customers and in observance of national Customer Service Week, the staff of the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will host its annual customer service fair Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event is 1-3 p.m. in the lobby of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building at 1000...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF Waives Day-Use Fees On National Public Lands Day

SANTA FE — In celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites Saturday, Sept. 24. As the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, NPLD is an excellent opportunity for more Americans to get outdoors and connect with their public lands.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

N3B Los Alamos Awards Millions In Subcontracts To Support Soil Remediation At LANL

N3B Los Alamos recently awarded subcontracts to three small environmental firms that will assist in accelerating the investigation of and, if necessary, remediation of soil contaminated from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations. In addition to being well-seasoned in environmental remediation, the companies align with the federal government’s goal to...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Mountaineers Hybrid Meeting To Feature James Hunter & Beth Cortright’s 2022 Expedition To Morocco

Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in northern Africa, Morocco and the Atlas Mountains (13,665 feet). Toubkal is an ultra-prominent peak, the highest for more than 1,200 miles in any direction. Courtesy/Mountaineers. Mountaineers News:. The Sept. 27 Mountaineers meeting will be in-person, with a hybrid adjunct. The presentation will feature James...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Lensic Opens Season With Back-To-Back Shows Oct. 6-7

SANTA FE — The Lensic Performing Arts Center launches its new season of Lensic Presents with two back-to-back shows. The iconic funk and soul band Tower of Power kicks things off with a night of horn-blasting hits at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Wailin’ Jennys will perform their dreamy, heartfelt melodies at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Michigan Man Arrested For Stabbing Taos HS Student

Brandon McMillan charged in stabbing of Taos High School student. On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau in Taos responded to Taos High School in reference to a stabbing victim. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate...
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Missing Endangered Runaway: Jadis Gutierrez Of Hernandez

ESPAÑOLA — The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory. The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, 15-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
HERNANDEZ, NM
ladailypost.com

Traffic Alert: Two Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road

There is a two vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near mile marker # 5. There is one injury and Los Alamos Police (offiers) and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Police caution motorists to avoid the area if possible or use caution.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Update: Roadway Now Cleared On Two Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road

Update: Roadway is now clear; traffic moving smoothly on Pajarito Road. There is a two vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near mile marker # 5. There is one injury and Los Alamos Police (offiers) and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Police caution motorists to avoid...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

