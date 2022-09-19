In Debra Tousley’s article of Sept. 16, 2022 (Link), concerning food insecurity, she gave us lots of information about food insecurity and things you can do to help. But I don’t think she realized that we have need right here in Los Alamos, and that there are ways that the citizens of Los Alamos are already reaching out to those in need.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO