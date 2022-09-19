Teatro Paraguas Presents ‘Our Rhythms, Our Voices’ Latin American Musical And Oral History Project Oct. 15

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
southwestcontemporary.com
A Peek Inside Performance Santa Fe’s Fall Concerts
A look at three upcoming Performance Santa Fe fall 2022 concerts featuring Hélène Grimaud, the Anat Cohen Quartetinho, and the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio. One of Santa Fe’s longest-running musical organizations brings artists from around the globe to the City Different. Performance Santa Fe’s fall performances offer a rich diversity of music, with styles spanning centuries and continents presented in venues across the city.
rrobserver.com
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne coming to Rio Rancho Events Center
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m., tickets will go on presale for a limited amount of time. Fans may register for presale ticket access at www.RioRanchoEventsCenter.com or listen to 100.9 FM BEAT and HUSTLE 101.3 FM for discount codes. Tickets for this...
ladailypost.com
Española Valley Arts Festival Sept. 24 & 25
ESPAÑOLA —The 37th Annual Española Valley Arts Festival (EVAF) honoring its handmade history takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Plaza de Española Convento. The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
santafe.com
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
ladailypost.com
Lensic Opens Season With Back-To-Back Shows Oct. 6-7
SANTA FE — The Lensic Performing Arts Center launches its new season of Lensic Presents with two back-to-back shows. The iconic funk and soul band Tower of Power kicks things off with a night of horn-blasting hits at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Wailin’ Jennys will perform their dreamy, heartfelt melodies at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Mountaineers Hybrid Meeting To Feature James Hunter & Beth Cortright’s 2022 Expedition To Morocco
Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in northern Africa, Morocco and the Atlas Mountains (13,665 feet). Toubkal is an ultra-prominent peak, the highest for more than 1,200 miles in any direction. Courtesy/Mountaineers. Mountaineers News:. The Sept. 27 Mountaineers meeting will be in-person, with a hybrid adjunct. The presentation will feature James...
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Awards $120 Million In Subcontracts To Support Soil Remediation At Los Alamos National Laboratory
A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Photo Courtesy N3B.
losalamosreporter.com
Pyramid Cafe Announces New Location And Expansion In Central Park Square
Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.
Daily Lobo
Graduate student, worker finds community in Union
Elizabeth Solis is a graduate worker at the University of New Mexico pursuing a master’s degree in biology who recently became more involved in the unionization efforts by graduate workers at the University after experiencing discrimination from those in her department. Through the United Graduate Workers at UNM, Solis found support, community and an avenue for change.
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
KRQE News 13
New things happening for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta kicks off on October 1st. Among all the traditions and fan favorites, there are also some new events for guests to enjoy. Something new this year is the Six Sky Boxes for Hospitality. They will be located at the...
Albuquerque chefs featured in ‘Duke it Out’ food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food competition will be putting Albuquerque chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing in the “Duke it Out” food competition. Chefs will making two different courses. This year’s competition will raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. A chef from local restaurant ‘The Shop’ which focuses on making […]
Daily Lobo
5 and why: 5 fab date ideas in Albuquerque
Time to pull out all the tops to woo that special someone. While it can be difficult for some to think up creative dates worthy of the one they love, University of New Mexico junior Will Kane has you covered as he lists his top five favorite date ideas in the Albuquerque area.
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
rrobserver.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 24 in RR
Oktoberfest 2022 is here, beer, brats and Lederhosen — if you want. The ‘celebration of beer, food, fun and supporting local businesses’ is set for this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a press release. The Rio Rancho Observer is among sponsors.
ladailypost.com
DOE Awards Technical Assistance Contracts For EM Field Sites And Task Order 1 For EM-Los Alamos Field Office
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded seven multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts for the Technical Assistance Contracts for EM Field Sites (Site TACs). The contracts will have a maximum ordering limitation of $120 million over five years. Firm-Fixed-Price...
KRQE News 13
‘The Noodle Man’ back in town for special event
He is back in Albuquerque. The star of the Amazon Prime Short, the ‘Noodle Man‘ has traveled all around the country serving stunning Thai food to thousands. Now he is back yet again and partnering with local eateries and music venues. On September 19 he will be at Sister Bar for a takeover in the kitchen with a special musical guest. Sister Bar will be offering specialty drinks for the event. Food service will start at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. or until he is sold out. The music performance by Red Light Cameras will start at 8 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/pranompopup/.
