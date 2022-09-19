ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas

The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Alt 101.7

Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama's 2023 Football Schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus

The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

The Alamite Hotel's French-Style Restaurant Concept Opens Doors in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has a new option for fine dining after Forté: Cuts and Cocktails opened its doors Monday at the Saban-backed Alamite Hotel in downtown. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Forté: Cuts and Cocktails is one of two restaurant concepts that will be located in the Alamite, a Marriott premium Tribute Portfolio hotel that received financial contributions from Nick and Terry Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

