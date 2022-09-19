Read full article on original website
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama’s 2023 Football Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
Bryce Young Soon To Have Some Help as Alabama Receiver Close To Making Return
The Alabama Crimson Tide is opening SEC play this week in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tide is 3-0 to open the year but question marks remain on the offensive side of the football. Alabama has seen seven receivers make a reception through the first three weeks but...
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus
The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
Stillman College Receives $2.7 Million EDA Grant to Develop Cybersecurity Training Center
Tuscaloosa's Stillman College was awarded a $2.7 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration that will allow the college to renovate Geneva Hall into a cybersecurity and information technology training center. According to a press release from the College, the project will establish a cybersecurity and information technology...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
The Alamite Hotel’s French-Style Restaurant Concept Opens Doors in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa has a new option for fine dining after Forté: Cuts and Cocktails opened its doors Monday at the Saban-backed Alamite Hotel in downtown. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Forté: Cuts and Cocktails is one of two restaurant concepts that will be located in the Alamite, a Marriott premium Tribute Portfolio hotel that received financial contributions from Nick and Terry Saban.
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
