Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)

Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England

In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
LAKELAND, FL
Val Demings
Marco Rubio
Charlie Crist
iheart.com

WATCH: Huge Lizard Climbs Up Florida Homeowner's Window

A Florida homeowner found a shocking surprise outside of his home this week: a massive lizard looking into his house, according to WFLA. The homeowner, who lives in Apopka, shared a video of a Nile monitor lizard climbing up the window screen a couple of times. The reptile eventually lost its grip and fell down, and the video cuts to the lizard walking away from the home.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Seminole County man pleads guilty to $7.2M COVID-19 relief fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man who fled the U.S. and was eventually arrested in Croatia has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Don V. Cisternino, 46, of Chuluota, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transaction, according to court documents. His hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5 where could face up to 32 years in federal prison. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Cisternino has already agreed to forfeit the money from the fraud, as well as any assets connected to the crimes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old retired Florida couple’s seven-month fight to prove their Wells Fargo savings account had been “burglarized” in the amount of nearly $60,000 ended with the funds being reimbursed. “As far as they were concerned, my husband or myself authorized these transactions,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
#Florida Politics#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrats#Republicans#The U S Senate
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL

