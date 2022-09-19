Read full article on original website
TSA Reports "Dangerous Trend" As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is Skyrocketing
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Major supermarket chain opens new store in Florida
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
iheart.com
WATCH: Huge Lizard Climbs Up Florida Homeowner's Window
A Florida homeowner found a shocking surprise outside of his home this week: a massive lizard looking into his house, according to WFLA. The homeowner, who lives in Apopka, shared a video of a Nile monitor lizard climbing up the window screen a couple of times. The reptile eventually lost its grip and fell down, and the video cuts to the lizard walking away from the home.
click orlando
Seminole County man pleads guilty to $7.2M COVID-19 relief fraud
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man who fled the U.S. and was eventually arrested in Croatia has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Don V. Cisternino, 46, of Chuluota, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transaction, according to court documents. His hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5 where could face up to 32 years in federal prison. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Cisternino has already agreed to forfeit the money from the fraud, as well as any assets connected to the crimes.
click orlando
Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old retired Florida couple’s seven-month fight to prove their Wells Fargo savings account had been “burglarized” in the amount of nearly $60,000 ended with the funds being reimbursed. “As far as they were concerned, my husband or myself authorized these transactions,...
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
WESH
'I was being targeted': DeLand woman finds anti-Semitic flyer in her yard
DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand woman found an unwelcome message in her yard over the weekend. It was an anti-Semitic flyer at a time when the FBI is reporting a rise in extremism in Florida. "I found it yesterday in my front yard when I went out to pick...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
Eye on the tropics: System in the Caribbean likely to develop into tropical storm or hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an increased threat that a tropical storm or hurricane could form in the Caribbean as soon as this weekend. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Invest 98L remains weak and ragged but could develop into a hurricane in the Caribbean in the next week.
click orlando
Associate of ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg indicted in fraud scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man whose business was contracted with the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office by Joel Greenberg now faces charges in a fraud scheme, according to court records. Michael Shirley was arrested in Texas on Aug. 31 after an indictment on fraud charges was handed down...
