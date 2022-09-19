“Venice Is NOT Disneyland” – Italian Mayor Calls Canal Surfers “Imbeciles”

Luigi Brugnaro is an Italian politician and entrepreneur who has been the Mayor of Venice, Italy since taking office on June 15, 2015.

Brugnaro is a sports fan, and despite having been the owner of the Reyer Venezia Mestre – an Italian professional basketball club – he didn’t take it well when he found out about two men who decided to moto-surf the historic canals of his city.

He infuriately posted the video on his Facebook page:

The 61-year-old politician tweeted that he would offer dinner to whoever could help him identify the “idiot” surfers.

Here’s the English translation of his Tweet:

“Here are two overbearing idiots who make a mockery of the city… I ask everyone to help us identify them to punish them even if our weapons are really blunt… we urgently need more powers for the mayors in terms of public safety!

To those who spot them, I offer dinner!”

The Italian population mobilized and Brugnaro got his wish granted.

According to his social media update, the duo was tracked down and their surfboards were seized in short order.

The identified outlaws were surfers from Australia who have now been hit with heavy fines totaling 1,500 euros. According to the local newspaper La Nuova di Venezia e Mestre, the mayor also wants to see them prosecuted for harming Venice’s image.

Its hard for me to imagine throwing two Aussie surfers under the boat for trying to catch a wave and a good time.

One commenter pointed out:

“The price of that dinner in Venice is a more offensive crime.”