Two shot at West Toledo club early Sunday

Two people were hospitalized early Sunday after a shooting at Bucks Rack City in Toledo.

Emergency crews responded to the strip club on Telegraph Road near West Alexis Road after 3:30 a.m. following a call about shots fired, a police report said.

After arriving on the scene, authorities learned Jacinto Reid and Dasan Fordham had shown up at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center suffering from gunshots. The report said both were in stable condition.