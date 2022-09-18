ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judsonia, AR

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Judsonia, AR
State
Kansas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Lincoln, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Jacksonville, AR
Sports
whiterivernow.com

Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front passes today …the first day of Fall

Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
Person
Jeff Moss
swark.today

Hogs’ 2023 schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Bass Fishing#Forest Lake#Livescope
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule

The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Community Policy