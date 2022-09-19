Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
sciotopost.com
Overnight – One Person Ejected in Pickaway County US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY – One person was taken by midflight after a two-vehicle crash on US-23 just after 2 am. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Tarlton Road and US-23 where two vehicles collided sending one into a traffic pole and one seriously injured. A Passerby...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal SR 31 Crash
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. Deputies and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra and a red 2006 Freightliner Semi, that was hauling an empty trailer used to transport intermodal containers, had collided on the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was transported by the Marysville Fire Department to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom
WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: 17-Month-Old Stuck in Vent at Home
CIRCLEVILLE – A 17-month-old was reported missing from the area of 300 Block of East mound, but with a quick reaction he was found and saved by a Circleiville Police officer. Mom called 911 when she could not find her child after 7 minutes. According to family, she was attending to another child when the child disappeared. The child is described as 17 months old wearing a white shirt only. Mom says that after not seeing the child for a few minutes and not being able to find him she called 911 immediately while continuing to search. Police arrived on the scene quickly and started the search around the area and inside the home.
1 seriously injured in crash on state Route 315
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened on state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue around 8:54 p.m. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was extricated from a car and taken...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two Vehicle Crash on North Court Street in Circleville
Circleville – Circleville first responders are on the scene of a two vehilce crash in the area of Park Street and North Court street around 5 pm. According to early reports at least two people are complaining of injury at this time. Please avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man fires gun inside a local gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is in jail today after police responded to a local gas station on reports of shots fired inside the business. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe. According to reports, a man later identified as...
OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
sciotopost.com
More Details: Ross County Bomb Incident Package Looked Like a Bomb
ROSS – More details are coming out of a suspicious package that evacuated Chillicothe on Tuesday. According to reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found. Now some of those details have came out.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device
Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side
According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
Comments / 2