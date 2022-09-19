A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.

LATHROP, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO