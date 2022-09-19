ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Praise 93.3

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand

Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating north Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

