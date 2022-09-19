Read full article on original website
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Food Truck Thursday: Kuntri Kitchen
Rodgers specializes in all things barbecue; ribs, wings, pulled chicken and pork, sausage dogs, baked beans, potato salad, smoked corn, grilled cabbage.
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand
Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama’s 2023 Football Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Police investigating north Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
