$67 million was awarded in federal grants to support crime victims
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program. The funding will be used to provide direct services and assistance to crime victims throughout the state. VOCA funding...
Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
INDIANA — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today, and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season.
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
AgTech Startup Chooses Indiana for First US Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm
INDIANAPOLIS – Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farming technology, announced plans today to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya...
INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28
SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
Sign up now for Poetry Out Loud!
INDIANA – Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary...
Attorney General Todd Rokita and his office win another big vaccine and mask case
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and our children should not be forced to wear a mask,” Attorney General Rokita said.
CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan Surpasses $20 Million
INDIANA— Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell today announced that the state’s FDIC-insured CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan has surpassed $20 million in assets under management. This milestone marks the highest balance on record as Hoosiers save for higher education in the tax-advantaged savings plan. “Our CollegeChoice CD program...
Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, in conference room 17 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Harrison Hall. Members of the public or...
Secretary of State Holli Sullivan recognizes National Voter Registration Day
INDIANA – Today, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Indiana makes it easy for new voters to register for the first time or for existing voters to update their information. “Government works best when its citizens are active and engaged,” said Secretary...
Five fall foliage destinations to add to your bucket list in 2022
INDIANA – As Summer nears its end, and Fall starts to arrive, activities can become scarce at a moment’s notice. Indiana has plenty of State Parks and Festivals to fill the void during the Fall season, which provides scenic and breathtaking views of Fall foliage. These five locations offer Indiana’s best view of the fall season.
