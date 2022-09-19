ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

$67 million was awarded in federal grants to support crime victims

INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program. The funding will be used to provide direct services and assistance to crime victims throughout the state. VOCA funding...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

INDIANA — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today, and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28

SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Sign up now for Poetry Out Loud!

INDIANA – Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan Surpasses $20 Million

INDIANA— Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell today announced that the state’s FDIC-insured CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan has surpassed $20 million in assets under management. This milestone marks the highest balance on record as Hoosiers save for higher education in the tax-advantaged savings plan. “Our CollegeChoice CD program...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Infectious Diseases#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#The Division Of Aging#Inconnect Alliance
wbiw.com

Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, in conference room 17 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Harrison Hall. Members of the public or...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Five fall foliage destinations to add to your bucket list in 2022

INDIANA – As Summer nears its end, and Fall starts to arrive, activities can become scarce at a moment’s notice. Indiana has plenty of State Parks and Festivals to fill the void during the Fall season, which provides scenic and breathtaking views of Fall foliage. These five locations offer Indiana’s best view of the fall season.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy