Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Families get together for exciting night at Ryves Hall Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Every third Wednesday of the month, Ryves Hall Youth Center holds a family night. Families come into the center enjoy a free meal and participate in activities. During Wednesday night’s event families got to speak with Fifth Third Bank representatives to learn about financial services. Director Jim Pinkstaff says this is a great opportunity for families.
1027wbow.com
Local food pantry usage skyrockets amid inflation
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many families are wondering how they’re going to put food on the table amid some of the highest inflation that the country has ever seen. In Clay County, many people are turning to food pantries as an option for food. St. Vincent de...
1027wbow.com
Survey shows over 500 people are homeless in Vigo Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 531 is the total number of individuals classified as homeless in Vigo County, according to a survey conducted by the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley. An increase of 164 people from the previous year. According to Vigo County Commissioner and Co-Chair of the...
1027wbow.com
I-70 construction in Clay Co. nearly complete
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As construction season comes to close, one of the biggest projects in the season is wrapping up. I-70 construction in Clay County is just about complete. The only step left is a final walkthrough by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay said that the roads should be open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
1027wbow.com
Education campaign hopes to help Hoosiers buck troubling trend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Once every three hours, a vehicle or pedestrian is involved in an accident with a train in the United States. It’s an alarming statistic that hits home in Indiana. Last year, the state ranked 5th across the country in railroad collisions and deaths. This...
1027wbow.com
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall.
1027wbow.com
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
1027wbow.com
Local gas price spike may be temporary, according to expert
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Quentin Moseman saw gas prices spike around Vigo County, he had a sinking feeling. “It affects everything, it makes prices on everything higher, and it’s just not fun to deal with,” he said. Some stations around the area saw increases up to...
1027wbow.com
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median where it rolled over.
1027wbow.com
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area.
1027wbow.com
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1027wbow.com
Sullivan woman remembers Queen Elizabeth II coronation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local woman is sharing her memories of watching Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 on television. Sullivan resident Jean McMahan said that having a television was a rare thing at the time, and the one they had only had a single channel. She says she was already interested in the daily news, and so as a girl, she enjoyed watching the coronation with her parents.
Comments / 0