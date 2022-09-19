ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB David Long downgraded Thursday for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 opponent at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, were hoping to get improvement in their injury situation in the secondary. One of their starters was downgraded and another defensive back was a new addition to their injury report Thursday. In all,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
1390 Granite City Sports

Watch This Minnesota Goaltender Prank A Popular NHL-er

The Minnesota Wild are all in with future hall of fame goaltender Marc-André Fleury. It appears that during the NHL Media Tour which was going on in Las Vegas last week, Fleury decided he was going to prank one of his former teammates. The teammate that Flower targeted with his prank was none other than Sidney Crosby, another future NHL Hall of Famer, and former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Pro Football Rumors

CB Kevin King plans to skip 2022 season, return in ’23

Although Joe Haden announced his retirement Wednesday morning, a few well-known cornerbacks remain in free agency. All-Decade-teamer Chris Harris joins the likes of Xavier Rhodes and Jackrabbit Jenkins as available vets, but each is over 32. Kevin King, who would be going into his age-27 season, looks to be unattached for a different reason.
GREEN BAY, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy