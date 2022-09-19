Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
thecomeback.com
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
CB David Long downgraded Thursday for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 opponent at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, were hoping to get improvement in their injury situation in the secondary. One of their starters was downgraded and another defensive back was a new addition to their injury report Thursday. In all,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
NFC North power rankings: New leader in the clubhouse as division is tied after Week 2
After two weeks of the NFL season, the NFC North is back right where the season started. All four teams are even at 1-1 apiece, with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions getting their first win, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings sputtered after a solid opening weekend.
Watch This Minnesota Goaltender Prank A Popular NHL-er
The Minnesota Wild are all in with future hall of fame goaltender Marc-André Fleury. It appears that during the NHL Media Tour which was going on in Las Vegas last week, Fleury decided he was going to prank one of his former teammates. The teammate that Flower targeted with his prank was none other than Sidney Crosby, another future NHL Hall of Famer, and former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate.
RELATED PEOPLE
About the Same Price – San Francisco, CA or Clearwater, Minnesota
Wow. Your buck will really differ depending on where you are planning to live. Let's say you have a million dollars to spend on a single family home. You are thinking of relocating... San Francisco sounds nice. Great weather, on the bay, no more winter driving issues. Sure, California has it's issues, but the weather!!
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
CB Kevin King plans to skip 2022 season, return in ’23
Although Joe Haden announced his retirement Wednesday morning, a few well-known cornerbacks remain in free agency. All-Decade-teamer Chris Harris joins the likes of Xavier Rhodes and Jackrabbit Jenkins as available vets, but each is over 32. Kevin King, who would be going into his age-27 season, looks to be unattached for a different reason.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0