Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating north Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
105.1 The Block

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

