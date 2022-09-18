BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh returns to the road, looking to bounce back after dropping its home opener to Richmond, as the Mountain Hawks travel to Princeton Saturday for the first of two games against Ivy League opponents this season. Game time is set for 3 p.m. from Princeton Stadium. The Mountain Hawks got a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dante Perri to Zaythan Hill to get within 20-6 of Richmond, but the Spiders scored the final 10 points to claim the 30-6 victory. Lehigh's defense limited Richmond to just 49 yards rushing but the Spider defensive held the Mountain Hawks to just 203 yards of total offense. Princeton shared the Ivy League title with Dartmouth last season and opens its home schedule on Saturday after defeating Stetson 39-14 last week in its season opener.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO