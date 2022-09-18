ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks, Tigers to Tangle Saturday in New Jersey

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh returns to the road, looking to bounce back after dropping its home opener to Richmond, as the Mountain Hawks travel to Princeton Saturday for the first of two games against Ivy League opponents this season. Game time is set for 3 p.m. from Princeton Stadium. The Mountain Hawks got a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dante Perri to Zaythan Hill to get within 20-6 of Richmond, but the Spiders scored the final 10 points to claim the 30-6 victory. Lehigh's defense limited Richmond to just 49 yards rushing but the Spider defensive held the Mountain Hawks to just 203 yards of total offense. Princeton shared the Ivy League title with Dartmouth last season and opens its home schedule on Saturday after defeating Stetson 39-14 last week in its season opener.
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Set To Host Lafayette Wednesday, Visit Holy Cross Saturday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh women's soccer plans for a busy week ahead with two league games. The Mountain Hawks will first participate in the Rivalry when they face Lafayette Wednesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and is presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. Lehigh then travels to Worcester, Mass. on Saturday to play Holy Cross at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Picks Up 3-2 Win in Final Non-League Match of the Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team closed out its final match of non-league play with a win against Penn on Tuesday night. The Mountain Hawks put on an exciting performance in Philadelphia, taking the Quakers to five sets before securing the 15-12 win in the fifth set. "Getting this...
lehighsports.com

Wong Reaches Playoff As Lehigh Finishes Third At Fall Opener

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – First-year Evelyn Wong was part of a five-way tie for first place as the Mountain Hawks opened their fall season at the Hornet Classic at the Creek, which wrapped up Tuesday at Kings Creek Country Club. Wong ultimately lost in the playoff, but helped lead Lehigh to a third place finish out of 11 teams with a final score of 910 (290-314-306).
