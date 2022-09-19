ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

i100rocks.com

Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New SRO Contract in Owego Rushed

A new contract in the Village of Owego to introduce more school resource officers into the district was rushed and did not follow the necessary steps before it was signed. Laura Spencer, a Village of Owego board trustee, was the only member to vote no. She says when she read the contract, she immediately noticed the hasty process left a lot of things out.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt

Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY

