Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
Steuben County warns of veteran discharge paper scams
Steuben County is warning local veterans of a scam that asks them to pay large amounts of money for a copy of their discharge papers.
Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
Tioga Sheriff Howard plans to run for 6th term
Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard is planning to run for a 6th term in 2023.
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony
The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
New SRO Contract in Owego Rushed
A new contract in the Village of Owego to introduce more school resource officers into the district was rushed and did not follow the necessary steps before it was signed. Laura Spencer, a Village of Owego board trustee, was the only member to vote no. She says when she read the contract, she immediately noticed the hasty process left a lot of things out.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
City targets site of attempted murder
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law and shut down the site of Monday's shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
New Cameras Don’t Deter Crime in Binghamton Parking Garage
Security cameras have been installed in an old city-owned parking facility but vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem. The new cameras were put in place several months ago at the State Street garage. City officials have not said whether live video from the devices is being monitored at police headquarters.
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
Convicted felon caught with firearm, sentenced to 20 months
A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison today for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt
Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
