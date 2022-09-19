The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO