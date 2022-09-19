ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers missing top four WRs at practice

The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers fans dealing with duplicate credit card charges from Lambeau Field vendors

The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
DENVER, CO
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

