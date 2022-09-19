Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on fan who hit him: 'No hard feelings'
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that he has "no hard feelings" toward the person who hit him in the face while Murray was celebrating his team's 29-23 overtime win Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Murray said he didn't feel like he got attacked when he...
PFF grades show just how ugly Kirk Cousins, Vikings played
Cousins has posted a worse grade just four other times as a Viking.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Tom Brady Lauds Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bucs-Packers Game
The two will square off for the first time since Tampa Bay beat Green Bay in the 2020 NFC title game.
Yardbarker
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list
The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
Yardbarker
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
Yardbarker
Packers fans dealing with duplicate credit card charges from Lambeau Field vendors
The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.
Yardbarker
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
