Maryland State

wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates

A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Crisis#Suicidal Thoughts#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Raising Awareness#The Eastern Shore
WUSA9

As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response

WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
HOMELESS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US

BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 21

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As summer fades into fall, anglers are enjoying milder temperatures and good fishing for a variety of species. If you enjoy beautiful scenery to go with your fall fishing trips, check out the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fall Foliage Report to find out where the trees are displaying their natural wonder. Sign up at the DNR website to receive the weekly report by email.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Down 22 Points in a New Poll, Dan Cox insists He has a Path to Victory

Seemingly undaunted by a new public opinion poll, Republican state Del. Dan Cox said his gubernatorial bid is “within striking distance” of his main rival, Democrat Wes Moore. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Frederick County lawmaker appeared to shrug off suggestions that — 50 days before the...
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward

Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
TRAFFIC
The Poultry Site

Valley Proteins fined $540,000 for violating environment law

Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

