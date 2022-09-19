Read full article on original website
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
As the pandemic began, the rolls of Marylanders seeking food stamps swelled by 35%. The post Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Retired School Personnel Association offers mini-grants for classroom teachers
Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO. Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at […]
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates
A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response
WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
fox5dc.com
Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 21
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As summer fades into fall, anglers are enjoying milder temperatures and good fishing for a variety of species. If you enjoy beautiful scenery to go with your fall fishing trips, check out the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fall Foliage Report to find out where the trees are displaying their natural wonder. Sign up at the DNR website to receive the weekly report by email.
Help from Maryland is on the way for those hit by Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico this weekend. It knocked out power and destroyed many homes, now help from Maryland is on the way.
talbotspy.org
Down 22 Points in a New Poll, Dan Cox insists He has a Path to Victory
Seemingly undaunted by a new public opinion poll, Republican state Del. Dan Cox said his gubernatorial bid is “within striking distance” of his main rival, Democrat Wes Moore. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Frederick County lawmaker appeared to shrug off suggestions that — 50 days before the...
Maryland drug bust nets pounds of cocaine, marijuana, crack, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county. Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick […]
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
Spotted lanternfly could come to DC after appearing in Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Botanic Garden put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) on Sept. 15, letting people in the District know that the spotted lanternfly could be heading for the city within the year. The garden shared posts on Facebook and Instagram, explaining that the spotted lanternfly is an invasive […]
The Poultry Site
Valley Proteins fined $540,000 for violating environment law
Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
