KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
KCCI.com
Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine
A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
KCCI.com
Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop
DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
KCCI.com
Party promoter speaks out after X-rated video inside Shag's goes viral
DES MOINES, Iowa — A video taken from inside Shag's nightclub on Court Avenue appears to show women partially naked, engaging in sexual acts. KCCI can't show the video because it's too explicit for TV, but for the first time, we're hearing from someone who was there that night.
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
iheart.com
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
