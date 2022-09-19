ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation

A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine

A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
MONTEZUMA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash

(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
