Shop These 13 Indoor Water Fountains to Help Find Your Zen

Stressed out? Stuck in a rut? Sad that summer’s over? Same.

Whether you’re working long hours on the job or staying up studying late for school, you may be feeling a bit overwhelmed lately. While we’d love to take a trip to a tropical island to escape, we don’t need to leave our house to blow off steam.

Find your zen with these indoor water fountains that will instantly alleviate anxiety and transport you to an at-home oasis. Enjoy the soothing sounds of water that feel like you’re near a peaceful pond or even the ocean. After all, peace is a state of mind. As TLC sings, “Don’t go chasing waterfalls” — just shop these water fountains instead!

This Three-Tier Tabletop Fountain

Three cheers for this three-tier indoor fountain! It just so happens to be the no. 1 bestseller in tabletop fountains on Amazon — no big deal.

Get the HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain for just $27 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Heart-Shaped LED Light Fountain

Love is in the air! Spread romantic vibes throughout your home with this relaxing waterfall fountain.

Get the Ferrisland Tabletop Water Garden Zen Fountain with LED Light for just $39 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Candle Fountain

Maybe this is what Adele meant by “set fire to the rain.” Combine the serenity of a stream with the romance of a flame with this tabletop fountain adorned with candles.

Get the Alpine Corporation Tiered Column Tabletop Fountain with 3 Candles for just $42 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This LED Light Tabletop Fountain

Illuminate your space with this tabletop fountain lit with LED technology. One shopper gushed, “Omg! It's just SO worth the price. I'm in love with this fountain. Very zen. Great for meditation or yoga, but just to really relax!”

Get the Dyna-Living Water Fountains Indoor Tabletop Fountain for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cascading Rock Waterfall Fountain

Be one with nature with this indoor fountain, complete with LED lighting and a cascading waterfall. According to reviewers, this multi-tier tabletop tower really helps with relaxation.

Get the Ferrisland 4-Tier Tabletop Water Fountain with Cascading Rock Waterfall for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bird Indoor Fountain

If you’re a bird, I’m a bird! This colorful decor makes Us feel like we’re Cinderella, befriending cute little chirping birds who sit on our windowsill. Straight out of a fairytale!

Get the Ferrisland Tabletop Fountain Birds Waterfall Desktop Electric Water Fountain for just $39 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Slate Zig-Zag Fountain

Made with natural slate stone, this zig-zag fountain is truly authentic. One customer commented, “Most beautiful and serene fountain and could add great ambiance to any room.”

Get the John Timberland Zigzag Modern Zen Cascading Indoor Tabletop Water Fountain for just $120 (originally $150) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cascading Fountain With a Spinning Orb

Dubbed the “perfect tabletop fountain” by one satisfied shopper, this decors features a spinning orb and cascading fountain. Some even say the glow of the orb may put you in a calm trance.

Get the BBabe Spinning Orb Rock Cascading Tabletop Fountain for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bamboo Water Fountain

A departure from other designs we’ve spotlighted so far, this indoor fountain is more about depth than height. You have the freedom to create your own aesthetic by adding the bamboo accent to a bowl, planter or pot of your choice.

Get the Bamboo Accents Water Fountain with Pump for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ceramic Tabletop Fountain

If minimalism is your style, then you may be a fan of this black ceramic tabletop fountain. Simple yet stunning, this solid piece gives you the calm you crave without disrupting your interior design.

Get the Ceramic Tabletop Fountain for Indoor and Outdoor Table Desk Office Patio for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Copper Leaf Fountain

You need to see it to be-leaf it! (Sorry, we’ll cool it on the puns.) Adorned with copper-colored leaves, this indoor fountain also includes river rocks and colorful lights.

Get the Amootek Tabletop Fountains Indoor Lotus Leaf Relaxation Fountains for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mirrored Waterfall Fountain

From the flowing water to the color-changing LED lights, this mirrored fountain is so captivating. One shopper declared, “Got my water fountain today and I love it! Definitely worth the money. Easy to set up and just looks beautiful!”

Get the Nature's Mark 10" H Mirrored Waterfall Light Show Tabletop Water Fountain with Natural River Rocks and Color Changing LED Lights for just $35 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Zen Garden Bamboo Fountain

A zen garden and bamboo fountain in one? Double the tranquility! Let your auditory and tactile senses be stimulated with this soothing decor.

Get the SPH Zen Garden Bamboo Water Fountain for Home for just $50 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

