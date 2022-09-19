ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Sussex, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
PennLive.com

Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID

COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Beach Radio

Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown

Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Politics
ocscanner.news

SEARCHING FOR A LAP TO LAY MY HEAD ON – COULD YOURS BE IT?

Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

