Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
TEDx Morristown is Looking for Event SpeakersMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Related
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ man, 63, found dead inside of kettle cooker at food processing facility
A 63-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in the kettle cooker of a food processing plant Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID
COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown
Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
SEARCHING FOR A LAP TO LAY MY HEAD ON – COULD YOURS BE IT?
Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Newark man sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing unemployment benefits
A former postal employee from Newark has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in unemployment fraud.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0