Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO