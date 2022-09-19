A state-by-state guide has been released that shows how many people in Maine and the country are qualified for the Student Debt Relief plan. In Maine, up to 280,000 residents could get some of their student debt paid off. There are close to 175,000 Mainers who could see as much as $10,000 forgiven. Some students with high financial needs could get up to $20,000 in the form of a Pell Grant. according to the Maine Beacon.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO